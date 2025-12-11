ParkingMD Expands Online Handicap Placard Services to All 50 States

ParkingMD , a leading telemedicine platform that helps with disability parking permit evaluations, has announced that its services have expanded to provide online handicap placard services to clients in all 50 states of the United States. This expansion now means that more Americans can complete their DMV disability permit evaluations securely, quickly, and conveniently from the comfort of their own homes.

Aiming to make the handicap placard application process as accessible as possible, ParkingMD provides an easy-to-use platform that connects clients with licensed physicians in their state who are able to provide virtual assessments. Following a successful medical approval, clients can then receive physician-signed DMV forms that are ready to submit for their state’s parking permits.

People living with disability frequently face barriers in getting the parking permits that they need. With their new expansion, ParkingMD aims to ensure that no one across all of the 50 states is without a remote option for fully remote, HIPAA-compliant evaluations. Their services are designed to make navigating the DMV’s requirements for handicap parking permits much less time-consuming and stressful. By reducing the need for in-person physician visits and lengthy paperwork, they seek to reduce the red tape and long waits that often frustrate or even prevent people from completing the application process.

Applicants are able to begin by completing a simple medical questionnaire on the website. Then, it connects them with a state-licensed physician, either via video or phone call, to provide a non-diagnostic evaluation. If approved, they then receive signed DMV-ready forms, either digitally or by mail, that can be filed with the local DMV.

ParkingMD has already helped more than 33k patients, able to provide complete evaluations within 24-48 hours. They operate a risk-free payment model, meaning that patients are only charged for a successful evaluation, and can get their money back if they’re not approved.

This expansion reflects the core mission of ParkingMD: to improve access and independence for people with disabilities. By scaling its platform nationwide, the team ensures that geographic location no longer needs to be an insurmountable barrier.

About ParkingMD

ParkingMD provides fully online medical evaluations, not for diagnosis purposes, but specifically for DMV disability parking permits. Licensed physicians are available through the platform in every state, certifying eligibility based on ADA criteria.

