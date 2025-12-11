Legacy Wealth Management Announces Advisory Services with Family Office Feel for smaller Investors

Legacy Wealth Management’s approach to wealth management strives to blend the services of a client’s accountant or attorney with advisory services and products that have historically been reserved for institutional investors. This family office type approach makes a more sophisticated wealth management experience accessible to individuals and families who may not meet the traditional net worth thresholds typically associated with higher-end advisory services.



The Approach

At Legacy Wealth Management, the guiding principle is simple: we should try to provide personalized wealth stewardship. This belief fuels Legacy’s approach to wealth management, which is rooted in the types of wealth management principles that have informed ultra-wealthy families for generations.

You shouldn’t need a $50 million net worth to have a more family-office type opportunity. The firm offers comprehensive financial planning and guidance that focuses on the individual needs and goals of each client, providing personalized strategies for business transitions, retirement income design, and multi-generational planning.

By focusing on building relationships with clients, getting to know their stories and understanding their priorities, Legacy Wealth Management offers meaningful wealth management that involves more than a growing bottom line. It is hoped clients experience an intentional and tailored approach that aligns financial milestones with long-term goals and values, from family legacies, philanthropic aspirations or simply having adequate resources for retirement.

Experience in Alternative Investments

One of the strengths of Legacy Wealth Management is in alternative investment space. Legacy doesn’t just speak about alternatives, they’ve used them as part of a broader investment philosophy. In addition to public markets, Legacy has access to structured notes, private credit, real estate, oil and gas, interval funds, hedge funds are some examples of the broader offerings for endowment-style diversification.

Legacy doesn’t believe real wealth is built on a single market cycle. The firm does believe alternatives can reduce volatility, smooth returns, and build long-term resilience. For smaller accounts, alternative investments would account for 10% or less of a portfolio, while larger accounts will likely have greater exposure to private offerings. This availability of alternatives, backed by due diligence and education, gives clients access to strategies that were once only available to the largest institutions or ultra-wealthy families.

Blending Boutique Service with Institutional Discipline

Legacy Wealth Management wants to provide the care and attention of a small firm with sophisticated investment strategies of a larger institution.

Legacy Wealth Management’s model is gaining traction with families who want more than a one-size-fits-all approach to their wealth. For more information, visit legacywealthmg.com.

Legacy Wealth Management, LLC is an entity registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators, nor does registration indicate that an advisor has gained a particular level of skill or ability. The information contained herein is provided for educational purposes only and the information should not be construed as a provision of personalized investment advice. Under no circumstances should this information be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy a particular product or service. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

