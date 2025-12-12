Circles.Life Wins The Fast Mode 2025 Award for Best Innovation in Customer Experience

Circles.Life, the digital telco redefining how customers experience mobile services, has been named the winner of The Fast Mode 2025 Award for Best Innovation in the CX Champion category. The recognition celebrates the company’s leadership in customer experience design, digital engagement, and intelligent, lifestyle-driven telco services.

The Fast Mode, a leading independent media, research, and analysis platform focused on global telecoms and technology, announced the winners of its inaugural awards program. The Fast Mode Awards 2025 is a landmark initiative that recognises outstanding achievements across the telecommunications industry and highlights transformative contributions that are shaping the future of connectivity and digital innovation.

A Digital First Customer Experience Model

Since inception, Circles.Life has offered a fully digital customer experience with no need for store visits. Users can purchase, activate, and manage their plans entirely through the app, activating new SIMs in under three minutes. Over the past three years, the company has introduced two-click checkout and instant eSIM activation, becoming one of the first telcos globally to offer fully digital onboarding at scale. These enhancements drive near-zero friction, transparent billing, and complete self-serve control.

CirclesAI: Redefining the Telco Experience in the Age of AI

As the industry shifts from digital-first to intelligence-first experiences, Circles.Life is investing in advanced AI systems that elevate every part of the customer journey. In today’s world, telco services alone are no longer enough. Customers expect experiences that feel personal, intelligent, and seamlessly woven into their daily lives. Circles.Life sees this shift as an opportunity to redefine what a telco experience should be in an AI-driven era.

“At Circles.Life, innovation starts with one goal – making every customer interaction effortless, intelligent, and personal. This award affirms our commitment to redefining what a telco can be in the AI era. With CirclesAI and our growing ecosystem, we’re delivering value far beyond connectivity and pushing the boundaries of customer experience,” says Awais Malik, Chief Growth Officer at Circles

This vision led to the creation of CirclesAI, a cutting-edge AI aggregator embedded within the Circles.Life app. CirclesAI integrates leading models from OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity, giving customers access to the right intelligence for each task, whether it is GPT-5 for complex reasoning or Gemini Pro for real-time information. As the AI landscape evolves at a remarkable speed, Circles.Life ensures its customers benefit from new advancements the moment they become available. The platform is updated immediately with newly released models, including the freshly launched GPT 5.1, reinforcing Circles.Life’s ability to innovate quickly and deliver the most powerful tools as soon as they hit the market.

Building Lifestyle Value Beyond Connectivity

Circles has expanded its product ecosystem to enhance customer value and everyday engagement. Circle of Joy, a gamified rewards system, and Circles Zerofy, which converts everyday spending into mobile bill savings, strengthen emotional loyalty and increase customer lifetime value. These extensions position Circles.Life not only as a telco but also as a lifestyle companion that supports daily routines.

Xplore: A High Velocity Experience Marketplace

The Circles Xplore marketplace functions as a rapid innovation environment where users can discover games, AI tools, and daily engagement features. Xplore transforms the telco app from a once-a-month utility into a daily digital hub. It enables fast testing, scaling, and cultural relevance while increasing customer stickiness and session frequency.

AI-powered Personalisation and Predictive Customer Intelligence

Cingularity, Circles.Life’s AI-powered customer intelligence system uses advanced analytics to deliver true segment-of-one personalisation. It analyses behavioural patterns to tailor each interaction, message, and offer to individual needs. The system also supports churn prediction and automated journey optimisation, resulting in improved retention, stronger engagement, and a year-on-year reduction in churn rates.

Proactive Engagement Driven by Intelligence

Circles.Life has shifted from reactive service to proactive and predictive engagement. Insights from Cingularity and Xplore enable contextual nudges on usage, renewals, roaming, payments, and rewards. Automated win-back journeys strengthen retention, while lifestyle extensions ensure customers remain engaged beyond core connectivity needs.