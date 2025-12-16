La Casetta delle Marche Transforms Into Italy’s Leading Family Destination

New Owners, New Vision, Award-Winning Transformation

A new era begins for La Casetta delle Marche. Under completely new ownership and with an entirely new management team, this certified organic estate in the rolling hills of Italy’s Marche region is undergoing a remarkable transformation from a traditional campground into Italy’s leading family-focused vacation destination.

This bold repositioning has already been recognized – La Casetta delle Marche was honored with the prestigious “ Best Family-Friendly Holiday Destination in Italy” award . This recognition came during the transformation and confirms confidence in the new leadership’s vision.

The focus is on providing authentic Italian experiences in a region where Italians themselves live and spend their summers. The new management has a clear mission: experience real Italy – not tourist Italy.

The Beautiful Marche: Surrounded by Italian Families

The Marche region remains one of Italy’s best-kept secrets. Unlike more tourist-heavy areas like Tuscany or the Amalfi Coast, the Marche offers authentic Italian life – not as an attraction, but as lived reality.

During the summer months, when Italian children have three months of school holidays, the region fills with Italian families from Rome, Milan, and Bologna. The beaches, villages, and restaurants are full of locals. You hear Italian families at neighboring tables, Italian children play alongside yours at the beach – you’re immersed in real Italian summer life, not in a tourist bubble.

From the majestic Monti Sibillini mountains to the pristine Adriatic beaches, the region is filled with picturesque villages, rolling hills, and local food and wine untouched by mass tourism.

La Casetta is just 15 minutes from the beach and offers 360-degree panoramic views of the Monti Sibillini and the Adriatic Sea.

The New Owners’ Vision: Focus on Families

The new owners have completely oriented La Casetta toward the needs of German and Dutch families seeking authentic Italian experiences. The conscious decision: prioritize family-friendly amenities over luxury.

Accommodations include six fully renovated apartments, eight safari glamping tents, and 14 generously expanded camping pitches. All accommodations are clean, well-equipped, and perfectly suited for families – comfortable without luxury pretense.

Authentic Italian Agriturismo Living

The estate is a working organic farm growing olives and lavender and producing its own cold-pressed olive oil. The petting zoo with goats, chickens, and ducks offers children hands-on farm life experience.

Every morning fresh farm eggs, the sounds of roosters – genuine immersion in Italian countryside life. Families learn where their food comes from while savoring the authentic flavors of the region – surrounded by Italian families doing the same.

Family Facilities Designed for Fun

The fully renovated facilities: large pool with new poolside bar, modernized playground, trampoline, board games, gaming console with projector for movie nights, hammocks throughout the olive groves, and a climate-controlled chill-out area.

The new services: daily fresh bread delivery and professional BBQ service. Everything for a carefree holiday, without luxury or pretension.

A World of Italian Adventures Nearby

The prime location makes La Casetta the perfect base for families wanting to explore real Italy – where Italians spend their leisure time. Beaches without tourist crowds, but with Italian families.

Additional activities: horseback riding, quad tours, aqua park, hiking trails in the Monti Sibillini, cycling through authentic villages, Vespa tours through medieval towns, and wine tastings at family-run vineyards – all catering to locals, not tour groups.

Award-Winning Excellence in Family Hospitality

The “ Best Family-Friendly Holiday Destination in Italy “ award confirms the vision of creating a vacation experience that prioritizes genuine family fun over luxury.

As the new owners share: “We’re incredibly proud to have won Best Family-Friendly Holiday Destination in Italy. It validates our vision that families want authentic experiences over luxury – a place where they can experience Italy as Italians do themselves.”

Completed Transformation with Clear Vision

The comprehensive renovations are complete, new services are now offered, and the modernized facilities are ready. Every investment was directed toward improving family-friendly comfort and ensuring that every visit is special for both children and parents.

About La Casetta delle Marche

La Casetta delle Marche is an organic estate in the heart of Italy’s Marche region. Under new ownership and new management, La Casetta offers a unique family-friendly experience based on authentic agriturismo living, with panoramic views of the Monti Sibillini and the Adriatic Sea. Primarily German and Dutch families find the opportunity here to experience Italy as Italians do – surrounded by locals in one of Italy’s most beautiful and authentic regions.

