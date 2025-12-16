MergersandAcquisitions.net Publishes Packaging and Logistics M&A Trends Analysis

MergersandAcquisitions.net today announced the release of its latest market research report, Packaging & Logistics Mergers and Acquisitions Trends, offering an in-depth analysis of deal activity, valuation multiples, and strategic consolidation shaping the global packaging and logistics industries.

The report examines how persistent supply-chain complexity, e-commerce growth, automation, and private equity capital deployment are accelerating consolidation across transportation, warehousing, packaging, and value-added logistics services. Drawing on historical transaction data and sector-specific benchmarks, the research provides insights for investors, operators, and advisors navigating an increasingly competitive M&A landscape.

“Packaging and logistics have moved from fragmented, operationally driven businesses to highly strategic platforms for scale,” said Nate Nead, Managing Director of MergersandAcquisitions.net. “What we’re seeing is sustained buyer interest driven by recurring revenue, infrastructure resilience, and opportunities for operational optimization through roll-ups and technology integration.”

Key insights from the report include:

Rising private equity participation , particularly in asset-light logistics, contract packaging, and specialty transportation services

, particularly in asset-light logistics, contract packaging, and specialty transportation services Valuation multiple expansion for scalable platforms with strong customer diversification and recurring revenue characteristics

for scalable platforms with strong customer diversification and recurring revenue characteristics Increased add-on acquisition activity , as sponsors pursue geographic density, service expansion, and cost synergies

, as sponsors pursue geographic density, service expansion, and cost synergies Operational efficiency and automation emerging as major value drivers during diligence and post-acquisition integration

emerging as major value drivers during diligence and post-acquisition integration Continued fragmentation, creating long-term consolidation opportunities across middle-market operators

The research also explores how strategic buyers and financial sponsors are underwriting risk in the face of labor constraints, fuel volatility, and evolving customer demands for speed, transparency, and sustainability.

“Buyers are no longer underwriting packaging and logistics deals solely on volume growth,” Nead added. “They’re underwriting systems, data, margins, and the ability to scale profitably across a fragmented market.”

The Packaging & Logistics M&A Trends Report is designed to support decision-making for private equity firms, corporate development teams, investment bankers, and business owners evaluating acquisition or exit opportunities in the sector.

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

MergersandAcquisitions.net is a leading independent M&A advisor firm, providing research and insights focused on private equity, middle-market M&A, and sector-specific transaction trends. The platform delivers data-driven analysis to investors, operators, and advisors across a wide range of industries.