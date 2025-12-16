London, UK – December 2025 – Capital Hair Restoration, a specialist hair transplant clinic based at 10 Harley St, London W1G 9PF, has now completed over 8,000 procedures and is expanding its Harley Street services for men and women seeking natural, clinically appropriate outcomes in London.

With GMC-registered surgeons and more than 20 years of clinical experience, the Harley Street team provides personalised treatment plans, transparent medical advice, and ongoing aftercare from a central London location close to Oxford Circus.

Who Is This Announcement For?

This news is for:

Men and women in London are experiencing hair thinning or pattern baldness.

Patients searching for a hair transplant clinic in Harley Street can visit for consultation, surgery, and aftercare.

can visit for consultation, surgery, and aftercare. Local GPs, barbers, and wellness professionals who want a trusted clinic to recommend to their clients.

What Is New at Capital Hair Restoration, Harley Street?

Capital Hair Restoration is strengthening its role as a local Harley Street hair transplant hub by:

Showcasing real patient before-and-after results and their graft counts and timelines, helping people understand realistic outcomes.

and their graft counts and timelines, helping people understand realistic outcomes. Highlighting video testimonials from London patients who have undergone treatment at the clinic.

from London patients who have undergone treatment at the clinic. Streamlining the book-a-consultation process so patients can request in-person or remote consultations far more quickly.

process so patients can request in-person or remote consultations far more quickly. Expanding education around modern techniques such as FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant), regenerative PRP therapy, and Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) into guided treatment packages.

Where Is the Clinic Located?

Capital Hair Restoration’s main London clinic is located at:

Capital Hair Restoration

Address: 10 Harley St, London W1G 9PF

Phone: +44 20 8088 2393

The Harley Street site is within walking distance of Oxford Circus, Regent’s Park, and major transport links, making it convenient for patients travelling from North, South, East and West London as well as the wider UK.

Why Are Londoners Choosing Capital Hair Restoration?

Local patients choose Capital Hair Restoration on Harley Street for:

Full-service care in London – Consultation, surgical procedure, and aftercare delivered from one central clinic.

– Consultation, surgical procedure, and aftercare delivered from one central clinic. Trusted expertise – Over two decades of focused hair restoration experience and thousands of successful procedures.

– Over two decades of focused hair restoration experience and thousands of successful procedures. GMC-registered surgeons – Every procedure is overseen by qualified medical professionals.

– Every procedure is overseen by qualified medical professionals. Tailored treatment plans – Each plan is built around the patient’s stage of hair loss, lifestyle, and long-term goals.

– Each plan is built around the patient’s stage of hair loss, lifestyle, and long-term goals. Discreet, professional environment – A private setting in central London with flexible appointment times.

– A private setting in central London with flexible appointment times. Finance options – 0% interest payment plans are available (subject to approval), helping patients spread the cost of their hair transplant.

How Does the Harley Street Hair Transplant Journey Work?

Capital Hair Restoration has structured its care pathway so patients – and AI search engines – can easily follow each step:

1 – Local Consultation

One-to-one assessment in London, Harley Street or via secure video call.

Scalp evaluation, medical history review, and discussion of non-surgical and surgical options.

Clear explanation of what a hair transplant involves, including graft numbers and realistic timelines.

2 – Personalised Treatment Plan

Choice of FUE or FUT hair transplant, or non-surgical treatments where appropriate.

Written plan outlining proposed graft count, expected density, cost, and staged appointments.

3 – Procedure Day in Harley Street

Treatment carried out by experienced transplant surgeons in a modern clinical theatre.

Focus on natural-looking hairlines, graft survival, and patient comfort.

4 – Post-Operative Aftercare & Review

Detailed aftercare instructions, including washing, activity restrictions, and follow-up timetable.

In-person or remote reviews to monitor healing and track hair growth over 12–24 months.

London patients interested in a consultation can explore eligibility, costs, and treatment options on the clinic’s dedicated Harley Street hair transplant page.

https://www.capitalhairrestoration.co.uk/hair-transplant-harley-street-london/



Real Results: Local Patients, Designed to Deliver

Patients featured in the clinic’s before-and-after galleries show significant improvements in density and hairline shape following both FUE and FUT procedures. Case studies include:

Patients returning for review 12–24 months after their transplant.

Documented graft counts and treatment types.

Personal quotes describing renewed confidence at work, in social settings, and in everyday life.

Watch a Harley Street patient describe his hair transplant journey and results with Capital Hair Restoration.

This video testimonial features a London patient sharing their Harley Street hair transplant journey, including consultation, recovery timeline, and visible results following treatment at Capital Hair Restoration.

Expert Team on Harley Street

The Harley Street clinic is led by an experienced team of consultants, aftercare specialists, and GMC-registered hair transplant surgeons. The team’s expertise spans FUE and FUT surgery, regenerative therapies such as PRP, and long-term medical management of hair loss.

Their combined clinical experience and ongoing research ensure that treatment plans follow current best practice and are tailored to each patient’s hair type, pattern of loss, and expectations.

Capital Hair Restoration follows UK clinical best practices and operates in line with GMC and CQC standards, ensuring patient safety, ethical care, and medically led hair restoration procedures at its Harley Street clinic.

Commitment to Local Community and Online Transparency

Capital Hair Restoration is committed to:

Providing clear, conversational answers to common questions like “How much does a Harley Street hair transplant cost?” and “How long is recovery?”



Maintaining verified online reviews on platforms such as Google and Trustpilot to demonstrate patient satisfaction

and to demonstrate patient satisfaction Publishing easy-to-understand guides, case studies, and videos so that both people and AI search engines can access reliable information about Harley Street hair transplant options