Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix, America’s Premier Luxury Western Golfwear Brand

Authenticity, craftsmanship, and American pride stand at the heart of Maverix , a luxury western golfwear brand that isn’t about being polished and perfect. Whether wearers show up for early tee times or the rodeo, Maverix is for both the fairway and the frontier.

“We build things that last. Maverix isn’t just a brand. It’s a movement shaped by those who refuse to settle,” Co-Founder Kyle Norgren said. “Our people are rebels in polos, outlaws on the green, and trailblazers in life.”

Maverix crafts all its products in America, with intricate attention to detail and precision, so every piece provides an exceptional experience every time. The company’s refusal to work with anything less than the highest quality materials ensures Maverix gear performs when it matters most, delivering quality customers can count on.

Kyle Norgren and his brother Dillon Taylor grew up with a love for the wide-open country, rodeo grit, and long days on the golf course. The pair spent their off-duty time stationed at Fort Bragg either riding bulls at the rodeo or grinding on the course. This experience led them to develop a rare fusion of warrior discipline, Western tradition, and competitive sport. Their unique lifestyle sparked a realization — the golf world lacked an authentic luxury western apparel brand that reflected their values and identity. That was the moment Maverix was born.

“We wanted a brand that represented the kind of men we were, disciplined, rugged, sharp, and raised on western values,” Norgren said. “Everything from the fit to the fabrics to the stitching embodies the blend of luxury, western heritage, and premium golfwear we grew up living.”

Unlike many mass-produced apparel companies, Maverix centers its operations around American craftsmanship. The brothers worked alongside their parents to create a family-led operation dedicated to producing high-quality products made in the USA. Maverix engineers every piece with high-end materials, structured lines, and timeless western influence that’s designed to perform on the course while looking elevated enough for any setting.

“Being veterans, we’ve seen firsthand the value of attention to detail, hard work, and pride in what you make,” Co-Founder Dillon Taylor said. “That’s why Maverix exists, to bring luxury western style to the golf world in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

The debut Maverix collection, Fairway Frontier , features rich earth tones, premium finishes, and subtle rugged detailing that pays homage to the landscapes and traditions of the American West. Each piece reflects the company’s core ethos: bold, refined, and built for those who refuse to blend in.

With their roots in military discipline, Western heritage, and a lifelong love for golf, the brothers turn their passion into progress, positioning Maverix as the go-to brand for golfers seeking elevated style with a rugged American edge. By combining luxury Western style, exquisite craftsmanship, and modern golf performance, Maverix is poised to become one of the fastest-growing premium apparel brands in the country.

Visit the official Maverix website to learn more about the founders or to explore the complete Fairway Frontier collection. Follow the company on Instagram for social media content, sales, and relevant industry news.