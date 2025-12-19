Rivian Rolls Out Hands-Free Driving Update To Second-Generation R1 Vehicles

Rivian has begun rolling out a software update to its second-generation R1 electric vehicles that introduces its new Universal Hands-Free driving system, expanding where drivers can remove their hands from the wheel while the vehicle remains under active supervision. The update follows the company’s Autonomy & AI Day event last week, where Rivian outlined its near- and long-term plans for driver assistance and autonomous driving.

Expanded Hands-Free Driving Coverage

Rivian said Universal Hands-Free allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on more than 3.5 million miles of roads across the United States and Canada. The coverage includes both highways and surface streets, provided that lane lines are clearly visible.

This represents a significant increase from Rivian’s previous hands-free system, which was limited to approximately 135,000 miles of highways. The company said the update substantially broadens where its driver assistance features can be used.

System Limitations And Driver Responsibilities

Despite the expanded coverage, Rivian said drivers must continue to supervise the vehicle at all times. The system does not stop or slow down for traffic lights or stop signs, and it does not make turns or follow navigation routes.

Rivian said the software will disengage in situations that require driver input. If a driver activates the turn signal and manually completes a turn, the system will re-engage afterward.

Autonomy Goals And Industry Risk

Rivian has said it plans to make its vehicles capable of full autonomy over the next several years. The Universal Hands-Free update is positioned as an intermediate step toward that goal.

The company’s progress comes amid heightened scrutiny of driver assistance systems across the automotive industry. Automakers with similar technologies, including Tesla and Ford, have faced investigations and lawsuits following crashes and fatalities linked to drivers losing attention while using assisted driving features.

Future Autonomy Development Plans

At last week’s event, Rivian outlined plans to eventually enable point-to-point self-driving functionality. The company said this capability is targeted for release in 2026.

Rivian is also developing a new autonomy computer using custom silicon for its upcoming R2 SUV, which is scheduled to debut in 2026. CEO RJ Scaringe said the system will work alongside a roof-mounted lidar sensor, with the aim of supporting fully autonomous driving in the future.

Additional Features Included In The Update

The software update released Thursday includes several features unrelated to driver assistance. Rivian said second-generation R1 owners can now add a digital vehicle key to digital wallets on iPhones, Apple Watches, Google Pixel devices, and Samsung phones.

Owners of quad-motor variants of the second-generation R1 vehicles are also receiving the Kick Turn feature, which has been previewed previously, along with the RAD Tuner, a set of customizable drive modes.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.