Design911 Offers Exclusive Perks to Porsche Enthusiasts and Trade Professionals With Membership Scheme

Leading supplier of Porsche parts and components, Design911 , has shared information about its membership scheme. The programme is designed to improve value for regular clients and automotive professionals, and to connect Porsche enthusiasts with others in the community.

Accessible to both trade and retail buyers, the scheme is available at no cost with a 5% discount, with a paid membership tier available from January 2026 with an extended 10% discount. Both options offer a broad range of exclusive perks, early access invitations, and special events.

Exploring the Benefits of the Design911 Membership Programme

The Design911 team has, over the last 20+ years, fostered a reputation as an exceptionally knowledgeable supplier, as well as a go-to port of call for advice, friendly support, and guidance from skilled customer service professionals.

Colleagues at the now employee-owned company have a wealth of insight and are known for their ability to help customers make informed decisions or explain which parts will be the best fit for their needs and budget.

The membership scheme is one of several ways the firm recognises loyal customers, with up to a 10% discount on purchases, reducing costs for professionals working on restoration projects or collectors maintaining vintage Porsches. Alongside pricing discounts, members receive:

Access to varied and regular publications, such as articles explaining new features and performance functions of Porsche models in development, or explainers working through common stumbling blocks or issues.

Invites and discounts to the high-demand events, expos and track days the Design911 team attends, with top customers regularly invited to local and international events.

Technical guides from the Design911 team about retrofitting and performance upgrade projects, alongside behind-the-scenes videos and insights.

Design911 members can also earn points with each purchase, saving towards larger expenditures in the future or redeeming them at a time of their choosing.

Design911’s Membership Invitations and Porsche People Series

Part of Design911’s success over the years, having been founded by Karl Chopra in 1995 and now a global supplier with warehouses in the UK and Europe and its own Warehouse Workshop, is attributed to the authenticity and passion for Porsche that underpins the business.

Alongside a membership scheme, exhibiting at events, and interacting in person with customers, the Design911 team has focused on making a shared love of Porsche a true basis for community, with podcasts, YouTube shorts, and interviews that capture stories, backgrounds, and special rebuilds that inspire Porsche enthusiasts.

Porsche People is an ongoing series in which Design911 visits factories, showrooms, and manufacturing plants, sits down with owners of independent workshops like SCS Porsche, and interviews people like boxer Conor Benn to dive into the emotional connection to Porsche that many drivers, owners, and collectors have.

This is an aspect of the membership scheme that ensures customers can be as active as they wish within the Porsche community, with notices and updates about events and expos, conferences, and clubs they might like to attend, including the massively popular Porsche and Pizza nights the firm has started hosting in London.

With each event selling out to capacity, attendees can relax in comfortable surroundings, enjoy driving simulators and automotive art and chat about all things Porsche over artisanal pizza, while making connections with other drivers, professionals, restorers and craftspeople along the way.

Reflecting on Design911’s Membership and Community-Based Initiatives

Anthony Malone, Head of Sales Strategies from Design911 says, ‘For a long, long time, premium marques and the luxury heritage of Porsche have felt exclusive in a way that makes those newer to Porsche ownership or undertaking a restoration project for the first time feel less welcome.

Our mission is to turn that on its head and ensure everyone has access to the knowledge and expertise they need, and can meet other Porsche enthusiasts, hang out with like-minded people, and have memorable experiences, all alongside being able to purchase quality Porsche parts at a discount.

There’s little doubt that Porsche ownership isn’t the cheapest of hobbies, but that should never mean there are any other barriers to entry, which is why we love nothing more than throwing open our doors, hosting amazing events, and chatting to everyone from petrolheads to vintage Porsche purists.’

Those interested in registering for the Design911 membership scheme can do so online through the company’s website by providing a few details, such as their contact information, Porsche model, and favourite Porsche workshop.

Read more about Design911 – Porsche Parts Supplier Design911 Expands Library of Online Installation and How-To Guides

Design911 supports customers in the UK, EU and world-wide to include USA, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

﻿﻿