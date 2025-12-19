DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple To Allow Alternative App Stores And External Payments In Japan Under New Competition Law

ByJolyen

Dec 19, 2025

Apple To Allow Alternative App Stores And External Payments In Japan Under New Competition Law

Apple said it will allow alternative app stores in Japan and permit developers to process payments for digital goods and services outside its in-app purchase system, as the country’s Mobile Software Competition Act comes into effect. The changes mark another instance where Apple is adjusting its App Store policies to meet regulatory requirements rather than a voluntary shift in platform rules.

Regulatory Pressure Behind The Policy Change

Apple said the updates are required to comply with Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act. The law compels platform operators to allow competing app marketplaces and alternative payment options on mobile operating systems.

The change places Japan alongside other regions where Apple has been required to modify its App Store policies. In Europe, the company has already implemented similar adjustments under the Digital Markets Act, which required support for alternative app stores and changes to platform rules.

Similar Pressures In Other Markets

In the United States, Apple has also been required to adjust its payment policies following litigation brought by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite. While the court did not find Apple to be a monopoly, it ruled that developers must be allowed to offer external payment options. The scope of that decision remains under review after an appeal partially reversed an earlier ruling.

Security Concerns And Marketplace Authorization

In announcing the changes for Japan, Apple said that alternative app marketplaces and external payments introduce additional risks, including malware, fraud, scams, and privacy and security issues. The company said it worked with Japanese regulators to create an authorization process for third-party app marketplaces, which Apple refers to as notarization.

Apple said the process is intended to reduce exposure to inappropriate content and scams, with a particular focus on protecting children. The company did not say that notarization would eliminate all risks associated with third-party marketplaces.

Fees And Revenue Protection Measures

As in the European Union, Apple introduced a fee structure designed to preserve App Store revenue while meeting regulatory requirements. Developers using alternative payment systems in Japan will still be subject to Apple fees, though the company did not frame the structure as equivalent to its existing commission model.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticized the approach, saying Fortnite will not return to iOS in Japan because Apple is charging a 21 percent fee on third-party in-app purchases.

Developer And Industry Response

In a post on X, Sweeney said Apple had been required to open iOS to competing stores but had instead created barriers that he described as obstructive and unlawful. He also compared Apple’s requirements to other platforms, asking how regulators and users would respond if Microsoft required games sold through Steam or the Epic Games Store to report transactions back to Microsoft.

Apple said developers who want to use the new options in Japan must agree to the updated Apple Developer Program License Agreement. The company said developers have until March 17, 2026, to accept the revised terms.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Panda Foresight Bridges The Information Gap Between Global Investors & Asian Markets
Dec 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Zero Pay Bank Announces New Industry Insight Highlighting the Rise of Mobile Billing Networks as Digital Gatekeepers
Dec 20, 2025 Ethan Lin
Hospitality Training Academy Ltd Redefines Five-Star Hospitality from the Ground Up
Dec 20, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801