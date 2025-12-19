Apple To Allow Alternative App Stores And External Payments In Japan Under New Competition Law

Apple said it will allow alternative app stores in Japan and permit developers to process payments for digital goods and services outside its in-app purchase system, as the country’s Mobile Software Competition Act comes into effect. The changes mark another instance where Apple is adjusting its App Store policies to meet regulatory requirements rather than a voluntary shift in platform rules.

Regulatory Pressure Behind The Policy Change

Apple said the updates are required to comply with Japan’s Mobile Software Competition Act. The law compels platform operators to allow competing app marketplaces and alternative payment options on mobile operating systems.

The change places Japan alongside other regions where Apple has been required to modify its App Store policies. In Europe, the company has already implemented similar adjustments under the Digital Markets Act, which required support for alternative app stores and changes to platform rules.

Similar Pressures In Other Markets

In the United States, Apple has also been required to adjust its payment policies following litigation brought by Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite. While the court did not find Apple to be a monopoly, it ruled that developers must be allowed to offer external payment options. The scope of that decision remains under review after an appeal partially reversed an earlier ruling.

Security Concerns And Marketplace Authorization

In announcing the changes for Japan, Apple said that alternative app marketplaces and external payments introduce additional risks, including malware, fraud, scams, and privacy and security issues. The company said it worked with Japanese regulators to create an authorization process for third-party app marketplaces, which Apple refers to as notarization.

Apple said the process is intended to reduce exposure to inappropriate content and scams, with a particular focus on protecting children. The company did not say that notarization would eliminate all risks associated with third-party marketplaces.

Fees And Revenue Protection Measures

As in the European Union, Apple introduced a fee structure designed to preserve App Store revenue while meeting regulatory requirements. Developers using alternative payment systems in Japan will still be subject to Apple fees, though the company did not frame the structure as equivalent to its existing commission model.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney criticized the approach, saying Fortnite will not return to iOS in Japan because Apple is charging a 21 percent fee on third-party in-app purchases.

Developer And Industry Response

In a post on X, Sweeney said Apple had been required to open iOS to competing stores but had instead created barriers that he described as obstructive and unlawful. He also compared Apple’s requirements to other platforms, asking how regulators and users would respond if Microsoft required games sold through Steam or the Epic Games Store to report transactions back to Microsoft.

Sadly, Fortnite will not return to iOS in Japan in 2025 as promised. Apple was required to open up iOS to competing stores today, and instead of doing so honestly, they have launched another travesty of obstruction and lawbreaking in gross disrespect to the government and people… pic.twitter.com/7hu5eGMQX6 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 18, 2025

Apple said developers who want to use the new options in Japan must agree to the updated Apple Developer Program License Agreement. The company said developers have until March 17, 2026, to accept the revised terms.

Featured image credits: Flickr

