Performance Pallet LLC Wins Sustainability Award

Performance Pallet LLC is pleased to announce that they have won the 2025 Business Friend of the Environment (BFOE) award. The award is evidence of the company’s continued commitment to helping save the planet through smart business choices. Performance Pallet LLC also extends its gratitude to Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Waste Management for recognizing the importance of this work and for supporting programs that highlight environmental leadership across the state. Their official press release can be found here:

https://www.wmc.org/press-releases/nine-wisconsin-companies-designated-as-business-friend-of-the-environment/ .

The 2025 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award winners were selected from 17 nominees by an independent panel of judges representing industry, the Department of Natural Resources, an environmental nonprofit, an environmental attorney, and an environmental consultant.

The award recognizes companies showing leadership in sustainability and environmental responsibility. Performance Pallet LLC implements eco-friendly pallet solutions, recycling programs, and sustainable manufacturing practices. This prestigious honor is an industry-recognized award, giving credibility and authority.

The leading pallet manufacturer’s success highlights the company’s commitment to green practices, aligning with consumer and business trends toward sustainability.

About Performance Pallet LLC

Performance Pallet LLC is a family-owned pallet company with 40+ years of experience providing 48×40 pallets, wood packaging, recycled pallets, and sustainable logistics. The company aims to become the leading wood packaging and recycling company in the Midwest, providing sustainable packaging and transportation solutions to customers through implementing a team environment where their employees can thrive and are empowered to achieve their personal and professional goals.

The company’s commitment to zero-waste manufacturing is unique in the industry. Performance is dedicated to reducing the need to harvest trees, cutting harmful emissions, reducing their energy expenditures, and saving valuable, reusable sources of waste wood from landfills. Their actions and decisions are rooted in goals to grow the sustainability of the company , the community, and the markets they serve, so they can do their part to protect the environment.

The company views winning the award as a testament to their continued commitment and dedication to this cause.

