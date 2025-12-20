LinkedIn Sees Surge In Profile Verification Adoption As India Emerges As Fastest-Growing Market

Profile verification on LinkedIn is accelerating in 2025 as the platform expands efforts to strengthen trust and authenticity across its global professional network, with India emerging as the fastest-growing market for adoption. The increase comes as LinkedIn reports tens of millions of new verifications added each year and continued expansion of verification tools beyond individual profiles.

Growth In Verification Adoption

LinkedIn members are adding roughly 30 million profile verifications annually, with adoption rising more than 38 percent year over year in 2025, according to Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn’s vice president of trust products. The growth follows LinkedIn’s announcement last week that more than 100 million users have added at least one verification to their profiles.

The company began rolling out profile verification in 2022 as a way to provide clearer signals of authenticity. Early efforts focused on confirming workplace affiliation or identity, often through company email addresses. Over time, LinkedIn expanded verification options to include government-issued ID checks and later extended verification to company pages and job listings.

Types Of Verifications Used By Members

Most verified LinkedIn members have chosen to confirm their workplace rather than their personal identity. Rodriguez said about 60 percent of verified members have confirmed an association with a workplace, typically using a company email address or similar credentials.

Roughly 27 percent of verified members have completed identity verification using a government-issued ID. The remaining verifications span other categories introduced as LinkedIn expanded the program.

Geographic Distribution And India’s Growth

The United States accounts for the largest share of verified LinkedIn users, representing about 40 percent of the more than 100 million members with at least one verification. India follows closely, alongside other major markets such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, and France.

While the U.S. maintains the largest overall base, India has become LinkedIn’s fastest-growing market for profile verification. Rodriguez said verification adoption in India has increased by about 80 percent over the past 12 months.

India is already one of LinkedIn’s largest user markets, with more than 160 million members. The growth in verification adoption coincides with broader expansion in professional networking, hiring activity, and remote work usage on the platform.

Expansion Beyond LinkedIn Profiles

As verification usage has increased, LinkedIn has begun extending verification signals beyond its own platform. Earlier this year, the Microsoft-owned company introduced the Verified on LinkedIn program, which allows partner platforms to display LinkedIn verification badges.

Zoom recently joined the program, following earlier partners such as Adobe and G2. LinkedIn has also released a self-serve API designed to help other organizations integrate LinkedIn verification into their own services.

Engagement Linked To Verification

LinkedIn said verified members generally see higher engagement on the platform. According to the company, verified profiles receive up to 60 percent more profile views and around 50 percent more interaction on posts compared with unverified members.

Verified company pages also show stronger performance, with higher profile views and follower growth. Rodriguez said verification serves as a signal of authenticity on the platform and is associated with higher integrity standards for members, companies, and job listings.

