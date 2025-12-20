Pickle Robot Names Former Tesla Executive As CFO Following Reported UPS Deal

Pickle Robot has appointed a new chief financial officer as the warehouse automation startup reportedly moves closer to a major expansion of its relationship with UPS. The company announced the hire days after a report said the shipping giant plans to invest heavily in Pickle’s autonomous unloading robots.

New CFO Appointment

The Charlestown, Massachusetts-based company said Thursday that it has hired Jeff Evanson as its chief financial officer. Evanson had been consulting for Pickle since September and recently transitioned into the role on a full-time basis.

Evanson becomes Pickle’s first CFO since the company was founded in 2018. Pickle has raised around $100 million in venture capital to date.

Background At Tesla

Before joining Pickle, Evanson served as vice president of global investor relations and strategy at Tesla from 2011 to 2017. During that period, he worked closely with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and was involved in raising both debt and equity financing.

Evanson supported Tesla’s funding efforts during the launch of several vehicle programs and company acquisitions, according to Pickle.

Reported Expansion With UPS

Evanson’s appointment comes as Pickle is reportedly expanding its partnership with UPS. Bloomberg reported that UPS plans to invest $120 million to purchase 400 of Pickle’s autonomous unloading robots, with deployments expected to begin in late 2026 and early 2027.

Pickle declined to comment on the reported transaction. A company spokesperson confirmed that UPS has been a Pickle customer for several years but did not disclose when the partnership began or provide details on its scope.

Company Focus And Timing

Pickle builds autonomous robots designed to unload trucks and containers in warehouses and distribution centers. The company’s technology targets one of the most physically demanding tasks in logistics operations.

The CFO appointment follows a period of reported commercial momentum, though Pickle has not publicly confirmed the terms or timing of any expanded agreements with UPS.

Featured image credits: Pickle Robot

