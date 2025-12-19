DMR News

MergersandAcquisitions.net Unveils New Research Report on Advertising & Marketing Services M&A Activity and Valuation Trends

Dec 19, 2025

Dec 19, 2025

Mergers and Acquisitions, a leading provider of middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory services and research, today announced the release of its latest industry research report: Advertising & Marketing Services M&A Multiples & Historical Trends.” The comprehensive study examines recent deal activity, valuation multiples, and structural shifts shaping mergers and acquisitions across the global advertising and marketing services sector.

As traditional agency models continue to evolve in the face of digital transformation, data-driven performance marketing, and technology integration, the new report provides timely insight into how strategic and financial buyers are valuing and structuring transactions in this dynamic landscape. Key findings include trends in deal volume and value, valuation benchmarks across sub-segments of the sector, and the forces driving consolidation among creative, media, martech, and digital-first services.

“Advertising and marketing services are undergoing a structural shift—from labor-intensive, campaign-oriented agency models to outcomes-focused, technology-enabled businesses,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director of MergersandAcquisitions.net. “This research equips corporate acquirers, private equity sponsors, and industry executives with the market intelligence needed to navigate current M&A dynamics and make confident strategic decisions.”

The Advertising & Marketing Services M&A Multiples & Historical Trends report draws on extensive transaction data, market activity metrics, and insight into valuation drivers to support executives and investors seeking deeper understanding of current market conditions and future consolidation opportunities.

The full report is available now as a free download on MergersandAcquisitions.net’s Insights & Resources hub.

About MergersandAcquisitions.net
MergersandAcquisitions.net provides middle-market M&A advisory services and research to business owners, investors, and corporate leaders. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to data-driven insights, the firm helps clients navigate every stage of the M&A lifecycle—from strategic planning and valuation to negotiation and successful deal execution. 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

