Vanilla Hour by Neer Ya Announces Paperback and Apple Books Release Kindle Pre Order Launches December 24 2025

Neer Ya, a storyteller with a passion for capturing the complexities of the human experience, has just released her debut novel Vanilla Hour. Now available in paperback and Apple Books, the novel offers readers a unique blend of family saga, action thriller, and literary fiction.

The Kindle version remains available for pre-order and will officially launch on December 24, 2025.

A Unique Literary Experience

Vanilla Hour is more than just a novel; it’s an immersive experience. The story combines the simmering tension of a family saga with a fragile, burgeoning hope, all within the framework of an action thriller. To deepen the reader’s journey, Neer Ya has created an original cinematic soundtrack in collaboration with NZ based artists Cloud Road Music, as a complimentary companion.

This innovative multi-sensory approach is designed to foster deeper engagement and offer a unique conversation piece for dedicated readers. The soundtrack can be accessed via SoundCloud , adding a new layer to the narrative’s emotional landscape.

The novel’s cover art is a striking, hand-painted design by Taiwanese artist Manting Hsu, offering a visual complement to the book’s themes of love, loss, and memory.

An official launch event is scheduled for 9th Jan 2026 in Bangalore India under the aegis of one of the stalwarts of South Indian Cinema and Pet Activist Dr Sudharani Govardhan.

There are talks to do the audiobook with one of the popular California based actors.

A Story of Love, Loss, and Rediscovery

Vanilla Hour follows Dr. Nandini Yadav, a geochemist and devoted mother who has rebuilt her life after surviving personal trauma. When an unexpected reunion brings her back to Goa, the place where her past haunts her, she must confront the buried truths that have shaped her life and that of her daughter.

The novel spans continents and generations, from the rain-soaked streets of Delhi to the neon-lit calm of Tokyo, as it explores profound themes of survival, forgiveness, and the courage to live without armor. Vanilla Hour is a literary thriller that draws readers into the heart of human experience, inviting them to explore the deep connections between memory, love, and mercy.

As Neer Ya describes, “The ghosts of love refuse to fade, and it’s in these moments, the Vanilla Hour, that we are forced to confront the past and move forward, illuminated by the light we have spent so long running from.”

A Debut Author Who Speaks to the Human Condition

Neer Ya’s background as a techie-banker by day and an author by night informs her nuanced approach to storytelling. Drawing from a diverse set of life experiences spanning over 40 years, multiple countries, and various cultural influences, Neer Ya brings a fresh perspective to the literary world.

As a neurodivergent introverted woman, Neer Ya finds joy in unraveling the complexities of human emotions, which is reflected in her debut novel. Vanilla Hour offers readers the opportunity to experience a narrative that is both intimate and expansive, offering both a personal journey of healing and a wider reflection on the connections that bind us all.

Where to Get Vanilla Hour

Vanilla Hour is available in paperback and eBook formats. The paperback is now available, and Apple Books users can also enjoy the novel. The Kindle version is available for pre-order and will officially launch on December 24, 2025.

Here are the links to the book:

About the Book

Title : Vanilla Hour

: Vanilla Hour Author : Neer Ya

: Neer Ya Genre : Literary Fiction / Upmarket Fiction / Contemporary Romance / Literary Thriller

: Literary Fiction / Upmarket Fiction / Contemporary Romance / Literary Thriller Format : Paperback, eBook

: Paperback, eBook Page Count : 231

: 231 Book Cover : An original hand-painted design by Taiwanese artist Manting Hsu

: An original hand-painted design by Taiwanese artist Manting Hsu Target Readership: This novel will appeal to readers of atmospheric literary fiction and fans of authors such as Megha Majumdar, Celeste Ng, and Sally Rooney.

About Neer Ya

Neer Ya is a techie-banker by day and a storyteller by night. Her debut novel, Vanilla Hour, reflects her deep interest in exploring complex human emotions and the nuanced experience of navigating life’s challenges. With a background in computing and finance, Neer Ya brings her unique perspective on understanding both entropy in data and in life’s daily intricacies. Vanilla Hour marks the beginning of her journey as an author.

For more information, visit neers.co .

Media Contact:

Neer Ya

Author, Vanilla Hour – Debut Novel

Email: hello@neers.co

Website

Instagram