AMSimpkins & Associates Announces S.A.F.E. Platform for Fraud Prevention in Higher Education

Tackling the Growing Crisis of Application Fraud in Higher Education

AMSimpkins & Associates, a cybersecurity and education technology company, has announced the launch of S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination), a fraud-prevention platform developed specifically for higher education institutions. The platform addresses the increasing threat of identity theft, synthetic applicants, and fraudulent access to student financial aid, challenges that continue to impact colleges and universities across the United States.

The growing reliance on digital admissions and financial aid processes has created new vulnerabilities, particularly during peak application cycles. Fraud rings, AI-generated documentation, and repeat offenders have become more difficult to detect using traditional identity verification tools. S.A.F.E. was developed to help institutions respond to these challenges before fraudulent applicants are admitted and funding is distributed.

Maurice Simpkins, founder of AMSimpkins & Associates, designed S.A.F.E. to provide institutions with a proactive method of fraud detection rather than a reactive response after losses occur. The platform focuses on identifying risk patterns early in the admissions process, supporting institutional integrity and safeguarding access to education for legitimate students.

“Traditional identity verification tools were not built to detect the complex fraud patterns colleges face today,” said Simpkins. “S.A.F.E. was created to address the realities of modern admissions fraud and provide institutions with the ability to intervene earlier in the process.”

A Real-Time, Multi-Layered Approach to Fraud Detection

S.A.F.E. differentiates itself from generic identity verification systems through its multi-layered fraud detection framework. The platform combines identity validation, document forensics, behavioral analytics, geolocation anomaly detection, and risk scoring to assess applicant credibility in real time. This approach enables institutions to identify synthetic identities, duplicated submissions, falsified documentation, and coordinated fraud activity that often goes undetected by conventional tools.

In addition to individual application analysis, S.A.F.E. supports institutional decision-making by flagging high-risk trends and recurring patterns. This layered methodology allows admissions and financial aid teams to focus resources where risk is greatest, improving efficiency while strengthening oversight.

A key component of the platform is the S.A.F.E. College Fraud Network, a national intelligence-sharing ecosystem that enables participating institutions to collaborate on fraud prevention. Through this network, colleges can share anonymized threat indicators and emerging fraud patterns in real time, creating a collective defense against coordinated attacks.

“Fraud does not occur in isolation,” Simpkins added. “When institutions are able to learn from shared intelligence, they are better equipped to protect both students and public funding.”

Mission-Driven Technology Supporting Educational Access

AMSimpkins & Associates positions its work at the intersection of cybersecurity and educational equity. The company was founded to address the growing gap between sophisticated fraud schemes and the tools available to institutions tasked with preventing them. By focusing on early detection, S.A.F.E. aims to ensure that financial aid and enrollment opportunities remain available to eligible students.

The platform is currently used by more than 225 institutions nationwide, helping protect billions of dollars in student aid and reducing administrative burdens associated with post-enrollment fraud remediation. S.A.F.E. integrates with existing admissions, student information, and financial aid workflows, allowing institutions to adopt the platform without disrupting established processes.

Laqwacia Simpkins, CEO of AMSimpkins & Associates, emphasized the broader impact of fraud prevention on institutional trust. “Preventing fraudulent access to education directly supports students who are pursuing legitimate opportunities,” she said. “Safeguarding these systems is essential to maintaining confidence in higher education.”

Industry Recognition for Fraud Prevention Leadership

In December 2025, AMSimpkins & Associates was recognized as the Best EdTech Fraud Prevention Platform in the United States of 2025 . The award acknowledges the company’s contributions to addressing enrollment and financial aid fraud through technology designed specifically for higher education environments.

The recognition reflects the platform’s adoption across institutions and its effectiveness in identifying complex fraud scenarios, including synthetic identities and coordinated application activity. This milestone further positions AMSimpkins & Associates as a specialized provider focused on the evolving security needs of colleges and universities.

Preventing Fraud During a Period of Heightened Risk

Recent years have underscored the vulnerability of higher education systems to digital fraud, particularly during periods of reduced staffing and increased application volume. As fraud tactics become more advanced, institutions face pressure to move beyond reactive controls toward preventative strategies.

S.A.F.E. supports this transition by enabling institutions to identify threats before enrollment decisions are finalized. By addressing fraud earlier in the process, colleges can reduce financial losses, protect institutional reputation, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements tied to student aid distribution.

“Fraud activity often increases during predictable periods,” Simpkins noted. “Institutions benefit from systems that operate continuously and do not rely solely on manual review.”

About AMSimpkins & Associates

AMSimpkins & Associates is a cybersecurity and education technology company founded to address application and financial aid fraud in higher education. Its flagship platform, S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination), uses advanced analytics and fraud detection methodologies to identify high-risk applicants before enrollment. Serving more than 200 institutions nationwide, the company focuses on protecting admissions integrity and supporting equitable access to education.

