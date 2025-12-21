Textero.io Launches Updated Platform and Boosts Quality Following Direct User Feedback

Textero.io , an AI-powered academic writing assistant, has launched a series of improvements that focus on content quality, originality verification, technical stability, and pricing accessibility for students. The company acknowledged that previous versions of the platform failed to meet user expectations in several key areas, and Textero’s team used client reviews as a foundation for strategic improvements.

The Necessary Changes

According to user feedback, the generated content often lacked originality and required extensive manual editing because of grammatical errors. Textero has implemented an updated AI generation module trained on 15 million academic texts to improve its logic, language, and structural flow. The new model undergoes additional quality filtering before content reaches users.

Another issue was about the content’s originality, as some generated passages didn’t have proper attribution. The platform now includes three integrated solutions. First, a built-in plagiarism checker and AI-detection tool provide immediate feedback on potential issues. Second, users can upload their own reference materials, which the system incorporates as context to increase originality. Third, the company now works exclusively with verified academic sources from Semantic Scholar. Textero’s team has rewritten the generation process to ensure that AI creates content based on reliable publications with direct source links and proper in-text citations that follow academic standards.

According to some reviews, there were also frequent technical issues, including failed source uploads and interface glitches. To address these concerns, the company had made several technical updates and implemented modern UX principles. Textero has also launched a 24/7 support service through chat and email to address technical questions immediately.

The pricing system raised specific concerns among the company’s clients as well. The paid Pro version seemed too expensive for students, while the basic version offered limited functionality that made it difficult to evaluate the platform’s capabilities. Therefore, Textero launched a new quarterly plan, which is convenient for academic semesters. The pricing structure has been made transparent with clear documentation on what each plan includes, eliminating previous confusion about the platform’s features and limitations. Additionally, there has been a significant expansion of the free version’s capabilities that includes a larger number of free words and questions.

Platform Updates Now Available

The improved Textero.io platform now offers an advanced AI generation module with enhanced text structure and academically trained language models. It also includes integrated anti-plagiarism and AI-detection tools that provide real-time content checking. Alongside these upgrades, the platform features a redesigned user interface with more intuitive navigation and a refined visual experience. Users can rely on a 24/7 support service for technical assistance and inquiries, while flexible pricing plans — including new quarterly options and expanded capabilities in the basic version — make the platform more accessible and convenient for different needs.

Following the platform updates, Textero has observed concrete improvements in user engagement and satisfaction. Internal data shows that 45% more users returned to the platform after trying the new version. User satisfaction ratings also increased from 3.1 to 4.6 based on post-update surveys.

“We are not afraid of criticism; it has become our fuel for development. According to the numbers I’ve seen, I can say that we’re moving in the right direction,” noted Viola Bihdash, Marketing Lead at Textero. “Students say that the platform helps them understand sourcing, not just generate text according to specific requirements. That’s exactly what we hoped to achieve with these recent improvements.”

One of the long-time users, Clara V., noted, “The difference is rather noticeable because the new source-oriented feature allows me to spend less time fixing citations and focus more on my argumentation.”

Textero as an Educational Partner

Textero’s renewed focus reinforces its position as an AI assistant for students, not merely a generator of ready-made papers. The company believes that technology should make the academic process better instead of replacing it. By providing source-grounded materials and structural guidance, Textero encourages users to engage with academic material critically rather than passively accepting generated content.

About Textero

Textero is an AI-powered academic writing platform that helps students and researchers with writing projects of any type. It combines artificial intelligence with verified academic sources to help users develop well-structured and properly cited academic content. For more information, visit https://textero.io.