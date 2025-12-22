Swimwear Bali Enhances Swimwear Manufacturing with Digital Precision

Swimwear Bali Leads the Way in Sustainable Swimwear Manufacturing

Swimwear Bali, a leading swimwear manufacturer in Bali, Indonesia, continues to redefine the industry by integrating sustainable practices with cutting-edge technology. The company specializes in crafting custom swimwear, resort wear, and activewear, made from premium recycled Italian and American fabrics. With a history spanning over three decades, Swimwear Bali has established itself as a trusted partner for emerging and established swimwear brands across the globe, from Australia and the United States to Europe and the UAE.

At the heart of Swimwear Bali’s success is its exclusive Bonded KITE license, which is the only one of its kind in Bali. This unique advantage allows the company to import high-quality fabrics tax-free, making it possible for brands to access top-tier materials at more competitive prices.

With a workforce of over 250 skilled employees and 150 specialized machines, the company produces between 50,000 and 60,000 garments monthly. Their high-quality production capabilities, combined with low minimum order requirements (starting at just 400 pieces), make Swimwear Bali a standout choice for startups and established brands alike.

Exclusive Bonded KITE License: A Competitive Edge in Sustainability

The Bonded KITE license held by PT King Trading, Swimwear Bali’s parent company, grants exclusive access to premium, recycled materials sourced from Italy and the United States. This license is a crucial asset for Swimwear Bali, allowing the company to provide eco-conscious fabrics at reduced costs. This advantage helps brands achieve higher quality with more sustainable materials, positioning Swimwear Bali as a leader in both quality and ethical responsibility in the swimwear manufacturing sector.

Digital Precision Drives Efficiency and Flexibility

Swimwear Bali is at the forefront of innovation, incorporating advanced digital tools to enhance the manufacturing process. Utilizing 2D AutoCAD software for millimetre-accurate pattern grading, the company is able to guarantee precision across all garments, ensuring consistency in sizing and fit. This digital approach also enables faster turnarounds and reduces the need for traditional tech packs, making it easier for brands to bring their designs to life quickly and efficiently.

The company also prides itself on being one of the few swimwear manufacturers offering Bali’s only digital printing service for swimwear. This service allows for vibrant and durable prints, ensuring that every collection stands out in the market while maintaining sustainability.

A Sustainable, Ethical Approach to Production

Sustainability has always been a core value for Swimwear Bali, and this commitment is reflected in every aspect of the manufacturing process. From using recycled fabrics to investing in technology that reduces waste and improves production precision, the company continually works to minimize its environmental impact.

Additionally, the company’s ethical production practices extend to the working conditions at its Bali facility. Visitors often remark on the facility’s cleanliness and transparency, which helps foster long-term partnerships with brands around the world. Swimwear Bali’s dedication to social responsibility ensures that its manufacturing practices benefit both the environment and the people involved in the production process.

Why Brands Trust Swimwear Bali

Swimwear Bali has built a solid reputation as a trusted production partner for over 300 brands across various regions. The company’s strengths lie in its attention to detail, dedication to sustainability, and expertise in both design and production. Swimwear Bali’s ability to offer personalized services, from fabric recommendations to fit guidance, sets it apart from other manufacturers in the industry.

The company’s straightforward approach, coupled with its extensive knowledge of the global swimwear market, makes Swimwear Bali an invaluable partner for brands seeking high-quality, eco-friendly manufacturing solutions. With an international presence and a commitment to innovation, Swimwear Bali is well-positioned to continue shaping the future of swimwear manufacturing.

Get Started with Swimwear Bali

Ready to bring your swimwear designs to life with sustainable and precision-driven manufacturing? Swimwear Bali is here to help you every step of the way. From personalized fabric consultations to seamless production and delivery, we offer a streamlined process that’s both flexible and eco-conscious.

Contact us today to learn how we can help you create the perfect swimwear collection, or visit our website for more information on how to get started. With low minimum order requirements and a commitment to sustainability, Swimwear Bali is the ideal partner for your next swimwear project.

About Swimwear Bali

