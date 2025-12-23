Former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario To Step Down From Rivian Board Ahead Of R2 Launch Year

Rose Marcario is resigning from the board of directors of Rivian, according to a stock exchange filing published Friday, as the company prepares for a pivotal period tied to new vehicle launches and technology development.

Board Resignation And Timing

Rivian said in the filing that Marcario’s last day on the board will be January 1. The company said she is stepping down “to focus on other commitments.” Following her departure, Rivian’s board will be reduced from eight members to seven.

Marcario has served on Rivian’s board since January 2021. Her exit comes just ahead of a year that Rivian has described as critical to its long-term growth plans.

Upcoming Product And Technology Milestones

Rivian plans to begin selling its lower-priced R2 SUV in the first half of 2026. The R2 is intended to reach a broader customer base than the company’s current R1 SUV and pickup truck. Rivian has said it aims to produce hundreds of thousands of R2 vehicles annually, including output from a new manufacturing facility planned for Georgia.

The company is also working to expand its automated driving capabilities next year. Those plans were outlined during Rivian’s first Autonomy & AI Day event held last week.

Marcario’s Background And Role At Rivian

Before joining Rivian’s board, Marcario spent 12 years as an executive at Patagonia, eventually serving as its chief executive. After her appointment to Rivian’s board, Rivian chief executive RJ Scaringe frequently said he wanted Rivian to become “the Patagonia of EVs,” a reference to the apparel company’s environmental positioning.

Continued Involvement With The Rivian Foundation

Rivian said Marcario will continue to serve as chair of the board of trustees overseeing the Rivian Foundation. She sits on that board alongside Scaringe, Rivian chief sustainability officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa, and conservationist Ed M. Norton.

The Rivian Foundation was established shortly before the company’s initial public offering in 2021 and was allocated 1 percent of Rivian’s equity. The foundation was created to position the natural world as a stakeholder in Rivian’s business.

After several years of limited public activity as Rivian’s share price declined from post-IPO highs, the foundation announced its first $10 million in grants in 2024. In 2025, it has disclosed an additional $2.6 million in awards on its website.

Company Statement

Rivian thanked Marcario for her time on the board, saying it appreciated her contributions over the past five years and welcomed her continued leadership at the foundation.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.