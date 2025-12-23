Rocket Lab Secures 816 Million Dollar SDA Contract For Missile Tracking Satellites

Rocket Lab has secured its largest contract to date after winning an 816 million dollar award from the U.S. Space Development Agency, marking another step in the company’s expansion beyond launch services and deeper into defense and satellite manufacturing.

Details Of The New SDA Contract

Rocket Lab said Friday that its subsidiary, Rocket Lab USA, was awarded a prime contract by the Space Development Agency to design and manufacture 18 satellites.

The satellites will support the agency’s Tracking Layer Tranche 3 program and will be equipped with advanced sensors designed for missile warning, tracking, and defense missions. Rocket Lab did not disclose delivery timelines for the satellites in its announcement.

Relationship To Existing SDA Work

The new award is separate from an earlier 515 million dollar contract Rocket Lab received to supply satellites for the SDA’s Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 program. That effort is focused on building a low Earth orbit communications network capable of transmitting encrypted, low-latency data to U.S. military users.

With the addition of the Tranche 3 contract, Rocket Lab’s total value of SDA-related contracts now exceeds 1.3 billion dollars.

Broader Shift Toward Defense Programs

Rocket Lab has been expanding its role in national security and defense-related space programs alongside its commercial launch business. The company has positioned itself as a satellite prime contractor rather than solely a launch provider.

Rocket Lab has also said it plans to pursue future large-scale Department of Defense initiatives, including multibillion-dollar programs such as Golden Dome.

Strategic Significance

The Tranche 3 Tracking Layer contract reinforces Rocket Lab’s growing presence within U.S. defense space architecture, as the Space Development Agency continues to deploy proliferated satellite constellations intended to improve missile detection and tracking capabilities.

Featured image credits: Rodney Allan via Wikimedia Commons

