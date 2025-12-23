Visa Processing Delays Prompt Travel Warnings For Google And Apple Employees

Law firms representing Google and Apple have advised certain employees to avoid international travel amid extended and unpredictable delays in U.S. visa processing, according to internal memos reviewed by Business Insider. The warnings apply to workers who require a visa stamp to re-enter the United States.

Law Firm Memos Cite Risk Of Extended Delays

Business Insider reported that it reviewed guidance from BAL Immigration Law, which represents Google, and Fragomen, which represents Apple. The memos warn that employees without a valid H-1B visa stamp could face prolonged delays if they leave the country.

According to Business Insider, a memo from Fragomen said that due to recent changes and the risk of extended processing times, employees who need a visa stamp to return to the U.S. should avoid international travel for now.

The guidance reflects growing uncertainty around visa appointment availability and processing timelines at U.S. embassies.

State Department Emphasizes Increased Scrutiny

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told Business Insider that embassies are prioritizing more thorough review of each visa application. The spokesperson said vetting each case has become the top priority, which has contributed to longer processing times.

The department did not provide details on how long delays may last or when processing timelines might normalize.

Impact On Indian Professionals

Salon reported that hundreds of Indian professionals who traveled to India in December to renew their U.S. work visas have seen their embassy appointments canceled or rescheduled. The disruptions were linked to new requirements for social media screening as part of the visa review process.

The report said affected workers have been left uncertain about when they will be able to return to the United States.

Broader Context For Tech Employers

Google and Apple are among several large technology companies that rely heavily on foreign workers holding H-1B visas. Similar travel warnings were issued in September by major employers after the White House announced that companies would be required to pay a 100,000 dollar fee for H-1B visa applications.

At the time, employers cautioned staff that policy changes could complicate visa renewals and international travel.

TechCrunch said it has contacted Google and Apple for comment. Neither company has publicly responded to the reported memos.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

