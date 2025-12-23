TikTok Shop Launches Digital Gift Cards As It Pushes Deeper Into E Commerce

TikTok Shop has rolled out a new digital gift card feature, allowing users to purchase and send gift cards directly through the app. The launch adds a new purchasing option as the company works to expand its shopping business and increase engagement during a critical retail period.

How The Gift Card Feature Works

Users can load TikTok Shop gift cards with values ranging from 10 dollars to 500 dollars. The cards can be personalized with animated designs, including options for birthdays, weddings, thank you messages, and other occasions.

Gift cards are delivered by email, and recipients must have a TikTok account to redeem them. Once redeemed, the value is immediately added to the recipient’s TikTok Balance and can be used to shop from the platform’s catalog. Recipients can also reply with a thank you message or send a gift card back to the sender.

The feature is currently available only to users in the United States.

Holiday Timing And Competitive Context

TikTok Shop introduced digital gift cards during the holiday season, a period that plays a significant role in evaluating the performance of its shopping division. The move brings TikTok Shop closer to established e commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay, both of which have long offered gift card products.

The launch follows recent efforts by TikTok Shop to broaden its product mix, including expansion into luxury retail categories, as it seeks to strengthen its position in online commerce.

Planned Personalization Updates

TikTok said it plans to add further personalization features to the gift card experience. By early 2026, users will be able to record or upload video messages to accompany their digital gift cards.

A company spokesperson said the experience will also include an interactive unboxing element designed to capture recipients’ reactions in real time, though additional details were not shared.

Recent Sales Performance

The gift card rollout follows a strong sales period for TikTok Shop in the United States. Over the four days spanning Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the platform recorded more than 500 million dollars in U.S. sales, according to the company.

Regulatory Uncertainty In The U.S.

Despite recent growth, TikTok Shop operates amid ongoing uncertainty tied to the future of TikTok in the United States. The app faces a potential ban if its U.S. operations are not sold to an American investor group.

Donald Trump has extended the deadline for a sale to January 23, 2026, leaving the long term status of TikTok and its commerce features unresolved.

