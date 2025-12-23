Miovision Marks 20th Anniversary With 307% Revenue Growth and AI-Powered Intelligent Mobility Innovations

Miovision, a global leader in intelligent mobility solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary following a standout year defined by 307% revenue growth over the past three years, the launch of AI-powered safety technologies, and expanded partnerships with transportation agencies worldwide. The milestone year included recognition from Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program for the second consecutive year, as well as advancement to No. 258 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, up from No. 337 in 2024.

Founded in 2005, Miovision has spent two decades helping cities address increasingly complex mobility challenges, from rising congestion to evolving infrastructure demands. In 2025, the company accelerated that mission by expanding its intelligent mobility ecosystem, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting agencies as they shift toward proactive, data-driven traffic and safety management.

Advancing AI-Driven Traffic Safety and Operations

A defining theme of Miovision’s progress in 2025 was the expansion of AI capabilities to help cities move from reactive traffic management toward predictive safety strategies. Key innovations included:

MATEO Launch : At ITS World Congress in Atlanta, Miovision introduced MATEO, an AI-powered virtual agent designed to assist traffic engineers with signal optimization, data interpretation, and predictive trend analysis. By reducing the time required to analyze complex mobility datasets, MATEO helps agencies make earlier, more informed interventions that improve mobility outcomes.

: At ITS World Congress in Atlanta, Miovision introduced MATEO, an AI-powered virtual agent designed to assist traffic engineers with signal optimization, data interpretation, and predictive trend analysis. By reducing the time required to analyze complex mobility datasets, MATEO helps agencies make earlier, more informed interventions that improve mobility outcomes. Continuous Safety Monitoring: The company introduced this solution to identify and analyze near-miss events at intersections in real-time. This early-warning capability enables cities to pinpoint high-risk patterns before they escalate into serious collisions, supporting more effective and preventive safety programs.

The company introduced this solution to identify and analyze near-miss events at intersections in real-time. This early-warning capability enables cities to pinpoint high-risk patterns before they escalate into serious collisions, supporting more effective and preventive safety programs. Platform Enhancements: Additional advancements across the Miovision platform included enhancements to Opticom with HAAS Alert integration, Scout Plus with onboard pedestrian and bicycle detection, and Miovision One with improved analytics and workflow efficiencies.

Industry Recognition and Growth Momentum

Miovision’s sustained growth and innovation throughout 2025 earned the company significant recognition across the technology and transportation sectors:

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Enterprise Industry Leaders program (second consecutive year)

No. 258 on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (up from No. 337 in 2024)

Deloitte Canada’s Best Managed Companies

The Globe and Mail’s Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures

ITS Canada Intelligent Mobility Infrastructure Award

Stage 1B winner of U.S. Department of Transportation Intersection Safety Challenge

The company’s 307% revenue growth reflects increased adoption of AI-enabled analytics, connected mobility solutions, and cloud-based intelligent mobility tools across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

Expanding Global Reach and Strategic Partnerships

In 2025, Miovision expanded its global footprint through participation in major industry events including the Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting, CES 2025, and ITS World Congress. The company advanced its V2X initiatives through a strategic partnership with HARMAN Automotive, demonstrating enhanced safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians via connected-vehicle technologies.

Additional milestones included achieving approved vendor status with Sourcewell and Canoe, simplifying public-sector purchasing processes for transportation agencies.

Community Impact and Sustainability Commitment

Beyond technological innovation, Miovision demonstrated its commitment to community and environmental stewardship throughout 2025. The company provided 1,481 meals to the FoodBank of Waterloo Region, contributed a $5,000 annual scholarship to the University of Waterloo, and donated $3,000 to Rebuild Kerr for disaster relief. On the environmental front, Miovision planted 9,335 trees, achieved 100% carbon offsets for business travel, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 27%.

Looking Ahead to 2026

“As we reflect on 20 years of innovation, 2025 represents a pivotal chapter for Miovision,” said Kurtis McBride, CEO of Miovision. “Cities around the world are looking for smarter, more proactive ways to reduce congestion and improve safety. Our continued investment in AI-driven intelligence, predictive safety tools, and long-term partnerships positions us to help communities meet these challenges as we enter our next decade.”

In 2026, Miovision plans to continue scaling its AI-powered intelligent mobility platform with focused investment in predictive analytics, deeper safety insights, and expanded collaboration with transportation agencies and public safety organizations globally.

About Miovision

Miovision provides industry-leading intelligent mobility solutions for traffic data collection and management, helping cities build smarter, safer, and more efficient transportation networks. Founded in 2005, the company serves transportation agencies across North America, Europe, and Latin America with AI-powered analytics and cloud-based traffic management tools. For more information, visit https://miovision.com .