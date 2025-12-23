Solcre Expands Its Nearshore Engineering Strength

Bringing Senior Product Talent Closer to U.S. Teams

In a global market where senior engineering talent has become increasingly scarce, Solcre — based in Uruguay, one of Latin America’s most stable and high-performing tech hubs — is expanding its nearshore engineering capabilities for U.S. companies. The company’s growth is driven not by access to larger talent pools, but by something far more difficult to replicate: engineers shaped by nearly two decades of real product delivery.

For years, Solcre built complex digital platforms for multinational clients across fintech, retail, logistics, and payments. As those systems grew and matured, a pattern emerged. U.S. companies didn’t just want Solcre to build their products — they wanted to hire the same engineers behind them. Not contractors. Not marketplace profiles. The actual product teams.

This demand is what pushed Solcre to expand, intentionally and steadily, into a nearshore partner providing senior engineers with deep expertise and an instinct for product thinking that can only be earned on the job.

Uruguay, recognized as one of Latin America’s most stable tech hubs, offers several advantages, such as alignment with U.S. time zones, strong English proficiency, and a highly skilled workforce. Solcre’s engineers bring deep product thinking, architecture expertise, and operational discipline to every project, making them valuable assets for U.S. teams looking to scale with confidence.

Engineering Excellence, Not Just Staffing

Many companies claim to provide senior engineers. Solcre actually does — because its talent comes from internal product teams that have delivered enterprise-grade platforms for companies such as 3M (NYSE:MMM), ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO).

These are systems that can’t afford downtime, require strict compliance, and must evolve without breaking. Engineers who thrive in environments like these don’t just write code; they understand how decisions today impact systems months or years later.

That’s what U.S. companies struggle to hire. That’s what Solcre is expanding to provide more of.

A Strategic Advantage for U.S. Companies

The traditional outsourcing model promises volume and cost savings. Solcre offers something else entirely: certainty.

Certainty that engineers joining your team already know how to design scalable systems.

Certainty that they understand integrations, data flows, and operational impacts.

Certainty that they can join an existing team and begin contributing quickly without an extended onboarding runway.

This reliability has made Solcre a preferred partner for U.S. companies that can’t risk technical debt, execution gaps, or instability in product teams. Clients describe Solcre’s engineers as “plug-in senior teammates,” not temporary staff.

Solcre’s AI Integration and Product Development

Solcre is already well-versed in the future of technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-native architectures. As businesses seek to integrate AI into their digital products, Solcre’s engineers are equipped to deliver sophisticated AI solutions, including large language model (LLM) integrations, automation pipelines, and ML-enhanced products. This aligns with the growing trend of automation and AI-driven software development in the tech industry.

The company’s ability to deliver high-performance, AI-powered solutions enables its clients to stay ahead of the curve, optimizing their products for modern digital landscapes. Whether it’s enhancing data analytics, automating tasks, or integrating AI tools into a customer-facing application, Solcre’s engineers are well-equipped to meet these challenges head-on.

A Differentiated Nearshore Model in a Saturated Market

Solcre stands out for a simple reason: its expansion is built on improving quality, not increasing inventory.

The engineers Solcre provides are experienced, proven, and product-minded. They have seen systems break, scale, evolve, and succeed. This gives them a unique perspective when joining U.S. teams — one grounded in ownership, not just task execution.

By focusing on seniority, reliability, and long-term integration, Solcre eliminates the usual friction associated with staff augmentation. Teams spend less time explaining fundamentals and more time building.

Solcre Recognized with Evergreen Award for Best Nearshore Engineering Team in South America

Solcre has been named the Best Nearshore Engineering Team for Scaling Product Development in South America by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional ability to deliver high-quality software solutions, driven by senior engineers with real-world product experience. Solcre’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and deep product thinking has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for U.S. companies.

A Bright Future Ahead for Solcre

With demand for senior talent increasing across North America, Solcre is leaning into what it does best: enabling companies to scale through engineering excellence. Its growth remains intentional — prioritizing depth, not headcount — and always anchored in the product-driven mindset that shaped the company from its earliest years.

For U.S. organizations seeking more than just additional developers, Solcre’s expansion represents a meaningful opportunity: access to a mature engineering partner capable of elevating products, accelerating timelines, and strengthening teams with predictable, high-quality contributions.

About Solcre

Solcre is a nearshore engineering partner based in Uruguay, specializing in high-complexity software development, staff augmentation, and AI solutions. With over 20 years of experience in designing and delivering production-grade digital products, Solcre helps U.S. businesses scale by providing senior engineers with real-world product experience. The company works with global enterprises to create robust, secure, and scalable software solutions that meet the needs of modern businesses.

Media Contact

Matías Fuster

CEO, Solcre

Email: matias@solcre.com

Website

LinkedIn