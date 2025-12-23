Lifetime Outdoor Arrangements Unveils New Identity as Premier Timber Frame Builders

Lifetime Outdoor Arrangements , a trusted name in custom outdoor living, today announced a comprehensive rebranding to Premier Timber Frame Builders. Effective immediately, the company’s digital home has moved to premiertimberframebuilders.com .

Enhanced Focus: The company is doubling down on timber frame fabrication, including mortise and tenon joinery, custom trusses, and grand outdoor entertainment structures.

Same Ownership: Despite the name change, the ownership, management, and commitment to customer satisfaction remain unchanged.

“Our previous name, ‘Lifetime Outdoor Arrangements,’ served us well, but it no longer fully captured the technical skill and scale of the projects we are delivering today,” said Omar, Owner of Premier Timber Frame Builders. “We aren’t just arranging outdoor spaces; we are building legacy structures. ‘Premier Timber Frame Builders’ tells our clients exactly who we are and what we do best—crafting heavy timber pavilions, barns, pergolas, and homes that stand the test of time.”

From Local Installer to National Manufacturer

Coinciding with the rebrand, Premier Timber Frame Builders is launching a new line of precision-cut timber frame kits. The company can now ship ready-to-assemble structures to contractors and DIY enthusiasts across the United States.

“Our previous name, ‘Outdoor Arrangements,’ implied we were generalists—doing a bit of everything from plants to pavers,” said Omar, “But our true passion and expertise have always been the heavy timber. Rebranding to Premier Timber Frame Builders allows us to focus on what we do best. We aren’t just building locally anymore; we are manufacturing high-end timber frame structures to customers all over the country.”

A Partner, Not a Competitor

A critical component of the new strategy is clarifying the company’s relationship with the trade.

Premier Timber Frame Builders is positioning itself as a dedicated resource for Landscape Architects, Landscape Designers, and Pool Builders, to enhance their projects, with premier timber frame structures. “We want the design community to know that we are here to support their vision, not compete for their project,” added Omar. “We stay in our lane: heavy timber. We are the structural experts that landscape architects can keep in their back pocket to design, fabricate, and install the ‘wow’ factor of their projects—the timber pavilion—while they handle the rest of the environment.”

