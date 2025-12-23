Lords Love Butter Announces New Whipped Tallow Balm for Family Skincare

Lord’s Love Butter Introduces New Whipped Tallow Balm for Healthier Skin

Lord’s Love Butter, a veteran- and first responder-owned skincare brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new whipped tallow balm, created with nutrient-rich, natural ingredients to support families in their quest for chemical-free skincare. This balm is designed to promote skin barrier health and hydrate dry, sensitive skin for people of all ages. The hero product is crafted from grass-fed beef tallow, combined with organic botanicals like propolis, manuka honey, jojoba oil, and aloe vera to provide natural nourishment and hydration.

A veteran and first responder owned company founded by Jeremiah, who was a Fire Fighter, John, who was in the Navy, & Michael Cozart, who was in the Army, Lord’s Love Butter strives to offer consumers a cleaner, more effective alternative to mainstream skincare products that are often filled with synthetic fragrances and questionable chemicals. The company’s mission is to “Spread the Love,” providing families with a simple and reliable solution for everyday skin care.

Commitment to Natural Ingredients and Skin Health

The new whipped tallow balm, the brand’s flagship product, contains a carefully curated blend of ingredients that nourish and support the skin’s health. Beef tallow, sourced from grass-fed grass-finished cows, is known for its ability to lock in moisture and promote a healthy skin barrier. Other key ingredients include propolis, which has natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties; manuka honey, known for its healing properties; and jojoba oil, which helps balance skin’s moisture levels.

Each jar of Lord’s Love Butter’s balm is designed to nourish the skin with minimal ingredients, free from artificial fragrances, fillers, or synthetic chemicals. These ingredients work together to hydrate and restore, making the balm suitable for sensitive skin and effective for everyday use.

A Brand Rooted in Service and Integrity

Lord’s Love Butter was founded on the values of duty, integrity, and service, values that Michael Cozart and his team bring from their work as veterans and first responders. The company’s commitment to serving others is reflected in every batch of balm, created with the same care and attention to detail that is brought to their service careers.

“As a veteran, I know the importance of using products that are effective and safe for my skin, especially when spending prolonged periods outdoors in the elements” said Michael Cozart, One of the founders of Lord’s Love Butter. “We wanted to create a balm that is not only functional but also made with love and care, using ingredients that are both safe and effective for all ages.”

Tailored for Real Life Skincare Needs

Lord’s Love Butter is designed with real families in mind. The brand caters to busy parents, outdoor enthusiasts, hard-working individuals, and first responders who need a multi-purpose, reliable skincare solution. Its versatility extends from soothing dry hands and cracked knuckles to serving as a makeup prep and everyday face care product. Whether it’s used to treat rough patches like knees and heels or as a calming moisturizer for the whole family, Lord’s Love Butter offers a simple and effective skincare routine for everyone.

“People are looking for products that work and don’t compromise on quality,” said Cozart. “We want to build a community around the brand, one where people trust what they are putting on their skin and can rely on the effectiveness of every product we make.”

Lord’s Love Butter Named Best Natural Skincare Brand in the USA for 2025

Lord’s Love Butter has been proudly recognized as the Best Natural Skincare Brand in the USA for 2025 by Best of Best Review. The award highlights the brand’s dedication to creating chemical-free, high-quality skincare products that promote skin health for families of all ages. Known for their signature whipped tallow balm made from grass-fed beef tallow and enriched with natural ingredients like manuka honey, propolis, and jojoba oil, Lord’s Love Butter stands out for its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and transparency.

An Affiliate Program that Shares in the Brand’s Success

To further engage its community, Lord’s Love Butter offers a 20% commission on sales for affiliates who promote the brand through their social media channels. This program allows influencers and customers to share in the success of the brand while spreading the word about the benefits of using natural, high-performance skincare.

Why Lord’s Love Butter Stands Out

While many skincare brands offer products with a few ingredients, Lord’s Love Butter stands out for its commitment to quality. The use of propolis, a rare ingredient not found in many competitors’ products, makes the balm especially unique. The brand also offers a travel-friendly, pocket-sized tin alongside a traditional jar to suit varying customer needs.

“From the start, our focus has been on creating a product that is both effective and transparent,” said Cozart. “We don’t just make products; we build relationships with our customers. They know that what they’re putting on their skin is as safe and nourishing as possible.”

About Lord’s Love Butter

Lord’s Love Butter is a veteran- and first responder-owned skincare company committed to creating simple, non-toxic products for the whole family. The brand’s hero product is a whipped beef tallow balm that promotes skin barrier health and offers deep hydration without the use of chemicals or synthetic fragrances. Made in the USA with all-natural ingredients, Lord’s Love Butter is dedicated to offering high-quality skincare that supports both long-term skin health and ethical values.

