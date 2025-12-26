Bringing Art Together Through Social Media

With over 500,000 followers, Brett Campbell has established himself as a trusted voice in the art world. He provides a unique and authentic approach to art recommendations, based on his personal relationships with artists and galleries, as well as his direct interactions with collectors. He doesn’t just share beautiful pieces — he shares the stories behind the works, offering insight into the motivations and emotions that drive the artists. By doing so, he educates his audience and offers a curated selection of art that goes beyond aesthetics and speaks to the soul.

Brett’s Recommendations for 2026

Brett’s recommendations for 2026 focus on both established and emerging artists, as he believes there is great upside potential for both, as these artists represent emerging trends, cultural norms, and societal expectations during a period in history that is in great flux. As a collector and influencer, Brett’s mission is to help connect artists and galleries with collectors who understand the deeper significance of the work, not just its aesthetic appeal. Art is about more than beauty — it’s about evoking emotions, sparking dialogue, and challenging the status quo. In Brett’s view, art forces us to engage with a moment in time, to share in the soul of the artist, and to challenge history as it’s shaped by the opinions of critics.

Whether established or emerging, the artists and galleries in Brett’s recommendations are creating work that speaks to these cultural and societal shifts. Collectors can find pieces that resonate with them on a deeply personal level, whether through visual impact or the energy behind the work itself. As Brett says, “The energy that comes from the soul of the artist and the subject matter of the time will ultimately create the energy of your home.”

Brett’s focus is on helping collectors get to know the artist and, in doing so, get to know themselves. A home absorbs the energy of the art within it, creating a space of individuality, peace, and sanctum. Art should be something that reflects who you are and what is important to you, helping to create a living space that feels deeply personal.

U.S. Artists

Brett’s recommended U.S. artists for 2026 include Stephen Vollo, Dan Witz, Vincent Giarrano, John Lange, Lorra Kurtz, Michael Massaia, Charles Levier, Adam Trest, Max Seckel, Michele Melcher, Leeah Joo, Hunt Slonem, Brian Cobbel, E2 (Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien), Scott Sanders, David Harouni, Tony and Tracy Mose, Daniel Martin Diaz, Amy Shekther, Karen Schremmer, Karen Ocker, Ashley Longshore, Shirley Rabe Masinter, Ashly Griffith, Jesse Poimboeuf, and Holly Susanne Radar.

U.S. Galleries

Brett’s recommended U.S. galleries for 2026 include Lemieux Gallery, 812 Royal Gallery, Mortal Machine Gallery, Gallery Orange, Breedlove Gallery, Harouni Gallery, ESOM Gallery, Ferrara Showman Gallery, Arthur Roger Gallery, Orleans Gallery, dtr gallery, Samuel Owen Gallery, and Ashley Longshore Gallery.

International Artists

For international artists, Brett recommends Michal Lukasiewicz, Jo Holdsworth, Tess Chodan, Dan Pearce, Leo Manelli, Charmaine Chanikira, Pete Humphreys, Dom Pattinson, Monika Nowak, Marlene Dumas, William Hylton, Stikki Peaches, Lhouette, Karenina Fabrizzi, Rerun, Ross Muir, Nick Alm, Francien Krieg, Carolina Bellachi, Carlos Merida, Mr. Sly, and Elizabeth Bessant.

International Galleries

Brett’s recommended international galleries for 2026 include Enter Gallery, Art Space and Design Gallery, The Rose Gallery, The Lemongrove Gallery, Clarendon Fine Art, Gallery Poulsen, Maddox Gallery, and Stolen Space Gallery.

From Personal Art Experience to Global Influence

What truly distinguishes Brett Campbell from other influencers is his genuine, heartfelt engagement with the art world. His recommendations come from a place of deep personal understanding, built on years of experience and direct connections with artists and galleries. Brett believes that art is more than just a decorative object — it is a conversation, a challenge to the status quo, and a reflection of both the artist and the times in which we live. His role is to connect collectors with the soul of the artists and the stories behind their work, helping them find pieces that speak to their own identities and the energy they wish to cultivate in their homes.

“I believe in the power of art to connect people on a deeper level,” Brett says. “My goal is to bring visibility to the incredible talent that exists in every corner of the world. Art is not just about the piece itself; it’s about the story behind it and the emotions it evokes.”

Join the Conversation

Brett’s role as both a collector and influencer is shaping the future of art discovery. His upcoming 2026 recommendations will highlight top artists and galleries worldwide, offering a curated reference for collectors and art enthusiasts alike. As Brett moves from art collector to art collaborator, his mission is clear: to foster a deeper understanding of art by connecting collectors with the very soul of the artists behind the works.

About TheBrettCampbell

TheBrettCampbell is an art-focused social media platform founded by Brett Campbell, an art influencer and collector who connects artists, galleries, and collectors worldwide. With over 500,000 followers, Brett curates insights and provides recommendations rooted in personal interactions and purchases from artists and galleries across the globe.

