Italy Orders Meta To Suspend WhatsApp Policy Blocking Third-Party AI Chatbots

Italy’s competition authority has ordered Meta to suspend a policy that prevents companies from using WhatsApp’s business tools to distribute their own AI chatbots, citing concerns that the restriction could harm competition while an antitrust investigation is ongoing.

Italian Authority Orders Immediate Suspension

The Italian Competition Authority, known as the AGCM, said on Wednesday that it had found sufficient grounds in its investigation into Meta to require a suspension of the policy. The regulator is examining whether Meta abused its dominant market position by offering its own Meta AI chatbot inside WhatsApp while restricting rivals’ access.

In its statement, the AGCM said Meta’s conduct appeared to constitute an abuse because it could limit production, market access, or technical development in the AI chatbot services market, to the detriment of consumers. The Authority added that Meta’s actions could cause serious and irreparable harm to competition if allowed to continue during the investigation, reducing the ability of the market to remain contestable.

Policy Change And Scope Of The Investigation

The investigation expanded in November after Meta updated its WhatsApp business API policy in October. The revised rules banned general-purpose AI chatbots from being offered on WhatsApp through the API. The policy is scheduled to take effect in January.

Under the change, AI chatbots from companies such as OpenAI, Perplexity, and Poke would no longer be available on the platform via the business API.

The restriction does not apply to businesses that use AI to interact with customers on WhatsApp. For example, retailers operating AI-powered customer service bots can continue to use the API. The ban applies only to general-purpose AI chatbots, including tools such as ChatGPT or Claude, that are offered as standalone services.

Meta’s Response To The Decision

Meta has argued that WhatsApp’s business API was not designed to function as a distribution platform for AI chatbots. The company said users have multiple alternatives for accessing AI tools outside WhatsApp.

Calling the AGCM’s decision “fundamentally flawed,” Meta said the appearance of AI chatbots on the business API placed strain on systems that were not built to support them. In an emailed statement, the company rejected the idea that WhatsApp functions as a default app store for AI services, saying AI companies already reach users through app stores, websites, and industry partnerships rather than the WhatsApp Business Platform. Meta said it plans to appeal the decision.

Broader Regulatory Scrutiny In Europe

The Italian order follows action at the European level. Earlier this month, the European Commission launched its own investigation into the WhatsApp policy. The Commission said it was concerned that the change could prevent third-party AI providers from offering their services through WhatsApp across the European Economic Area.

Featured image credits: Pexels

