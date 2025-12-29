Friendly Together App Revolutionizes Adult Friendships and Community Building

The Rise of Friendship in Adulthood: Friendly Together Takes a New Approach to Connection

In today’s fast-paced world, adults often find themselves struggling to form new friendships. The increase in digital platforms, designed for dating or business networking, has created a paradox of hyper-connectivity, where the connections made are often shallow, fleeting, or impersonal. This phenomenon has made it difficult for many to foster meaningful relationships, especially as they navigate the complexities of adulthood, career pressures, and family life. Friendly Together, a unique app designed for real-world connection, is aiming to change this dynamic by providing a simple, accessible way for people to make authentic friendships.

Reimagining How Adults Form Connections

Unlike traditional dating apps or networking platforms, Friendly Together emphasizes face-to-face interaction through curated small activities such as cooking classes, game nights, and creative workshops. The platform matches individuals, couples, and families with local events and gatherings, hosted by trusted local partners. This approach goes beyond the realm of digital messaging and swiping to create authentic, shared experiences that foster connection.

Founder and CEO Ana Gonzalez Galindo, who came up with the idea for Friendly Together during her time as an MBA student at Stanford, understands the difficulty adults face in making friends. Having moved to a new country while raising her young daughter, she found herself experiencing the loneliness that many people face. This personal experience, combined with years of intentional research into loneliness and friendship, led to the creation of an app that redefines how people build relationships later in life.

“The modern world leaves us more connected yet more isolated,” says Ana. “Friendly Together is designed to break the cycle of loneliness by creating opportunities for real-world connections that are meaningful and lasting.”

A Solution for All Stages of Life

While many platforms in the friendship and dating space focus on singles, Friendly Together serves adults at every stage of life. Whether it’s individuals seeking new connections, couples looking to expand their social circle, or families in need of community, the app fosters inclusivity. It acknowledges that loneliness is not confined to one demographic and aims to provide a solution for anyone seeking to build a deeper sense of belonging.

“The app was built with the understanding that friendship is essential at every age. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of parenthood, in a relationship, or simply looking to make new connections, Friendly Together offers a welcoming environment for everyone,” explains Gonzalez Galindo.

The Power of Human Connection

Studies show that loneliness can have a profound effect on mental and physical well-being, making it one of the most pressing issues of our time. Friendly Together recognizes this and seeks to offer a warm solution. By focusing on shared activities and experiences, the app removes the awkwardness that often accompanies the process of meeting new people. Rather than just connecting through a profile or endless messaging, users of Friendly Together meet through an activity that already provides a natural conversation starter, making the connection more organic.

“The foundation of our platform is that loneliness survives on silence,” says Gonzalez Galindo. “The moment people are given a warm way to show up and connect with others, everything begins to change. Friendly Together is that warm way.”

Award Recognition: “Best Social App for Making Friends in New York City of 2025”

Friendly Together has recently been recognized as the “Best Social App for Making Friends in New York City of 2025” by EvergreenAwards.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority in the industry. This recognition highlights the app’s significant impact in fostering real-world friendships and community-building in an increasingly disconnected world. The award affirms the company’s commitment to addressing loneliness and providing meaningful social connections for adults of all ages.

Learn more about the award here.

The Future of Friendship

Friendly Together is more than just an app; it is a response to the increasing need for real-world community-building in today’s society. It is part of a broader movement to reclaim human connection in a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented. Friendly Together offers people a simple, structured way to rediscover belonging, grounded in the belief that every adult deserves a community.

About Friendly Together

Friendly Together is an app dedicated to helping adults build meaningful friendships and community connections. Based in New York City, the platform matches individuals, couples, and families with small, local activities that foster real-world relationships. With a focus on shared interests and experiences, Friendly Together is a long-term solution to loneliness, offering a fresh alternative to traditional social networks.

Media Contact:

Friendly Together

Ana Gonzalez Galindo, Founder & CEO

Email: ana@friendlytogether.com

Website: www.friendlytogetherapp.com

Instagram: @ana.is.friendly

Instagram: @friendlytogetherapp