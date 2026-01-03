Companion Animal Custody Reform Announced by Rosie’s Law Initiative

Introduction to Companion Animal Custody Reform

In the United States, companion animals are still legally classified as property, a distinction that has profound consequences when relationships end. Unlike human children, whose well-being is considered in divorce proceedings, animals are treated as possessions leaving the emotional and caregiving bonds between animals and their human caretakers unaddressed in legal disputes. This issue has been brought into sharp focus through the experience of Dr. Tameer and her senior dog, Rosie.

Dr. Tameer, a licensed clinical psychologist, has made it her mission to reform the laws surrounding companion animals. The case of her dog Rosie, who was permanently removed from her care following the dissolution of a long-term engagement, exemplifies the lack of consideration given to the caregiving, attachment, and welfare of companion animals in legal disputes. Despite Dr. Tameer’s primary caregiving role entering the 7th year since Rosie (13 y/o Puggle) came into her life, the court did not examine the emotional bond between the two or consider Rosie’s welfare because the couple was not married.

The Impact of Legal Classifications on Animal Welfare

Throughout her long-term engagement, Dr. Tameer was responsible for Rosie’s daily care, including emotional regulation, routine, and veterinary coordination. Rosie, a senior Puggle, had formed a strong attachment to Dr. Tameer. However, when the relationship ended, the court treated the matter as a property dispute rather than a custody battle. This outcome highlights a glaring gap in the law, which fails to account for the emotional attachments and caregiving roles that are central to the lives of companion animals.

The legal framework in place does not consider the emotional impact of separation on animals, particularly senior pets, who often experience heightened anxiety and distress when removed from their primary caregiver. Dr. Tameer’s case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of categorizing animals as property rather than as sentient beings with distinct emotional and physical needs.

The Case of Rosie and the Lack of Legal Protection for Animals

Senior animals like Rosie can be especially vulnerable to abrupt separation, which may contribute to behavioral regression, anxiety, and physical stress factors that are frequently overlooked when courts treat companion animals solely as property.

The Push for Reform: Rosie’s Law Initiative

Dr. Tameer’s experience with Rosie has led to her advocacy for reform, focused on ensuring that companion animals are treated with the same consideration for welfare as children in custody disputes. Through her work with the Rosie’s Law Initiative, Dr. Tameer aims to address the legal gap that currently excludes emotional and caregiving considerations in disputes involving unmarried couples.

Rosie’s Law seeks to amend current laws to allow for judicial discretion in the case of companion animal custody disputes. Specifically, the reform would allow courts to consider factors such as caregiving history, emotional attachment, and the animal’s welfare when making decisions. Dr. Tameer has made it clear that the law is not seeking to grant animals human legal status but rather to create a framework that moves beyond treating animals as interchangeable property.

The proposed reform would extend the ability to consider the welfare of companion animals to unmarried couples, long-term engagements, and non-traditional families. Dr. Tameer’s focus is on ensuring that courts can look at the caregiving realities that already exist but are often excluded from legal analysis.

Advocacy and Legislative Action: Rosie’s Law in Illinois

“Rosie’s Law” has progressed beyond the proposal stage and is now active within formal legislative processes in Illinois. Developed by Tameer Siddiqui, founder of the Rosie’s Law Initiative, and with the assistance of Hassan Mustafa, social policy outreach coordinator, the proposed Companion Animal Custody Equity (CACE) Act has been shared with Illinois lawmakers as part of early informational outreach. The CACE Act was informed by Rosie’s civil small-claims case in the Circuit Court of Cook County, where existing property law required that she be treated solely as property. Because Rosie’s co-caregivers were unmarried at the time of the ruling despite a prior engagement and long-term cohabitation, the court was legally precluded from considering the animal’s wellbeing, attachment, or caregiving history.

The CACE Act is designed to address this statutory gap by allowing courts to consider caregiving factors in companion animal custody disputes, regardless of marital status. The goal of Rosie’s Law is not to impose penalties or mandate outcomes but to allow courts to consider caregiving history, emotional attachment, and the animal’s welfare. This civil equity reform aims to create a more nuanced legal framework that reflects modern family dynamics, including those involving companion animals.

At the time of this writing, the proposed Companion Animal Custody Equity Act (CACE Act), developed in response to Rosie’s case, is undergoing technical review and refinement consistent with standard legislative procedure.

For reference on the formal legislative process and bill tracking in Illinois, see the Illinois General Assembly website: https://ilga.gov/

During this phase, certain initiative resources and updates are being kept intentionally limited in public circulation in order to respect the integrity of the legislative process and avoid undue external pressure while technical review is underway. Once the bill is formally introduced and assigned a bill number, additional materials and project resources will be made publicly accessible, and further information will be released accordingly.

The Path Forward for Rosie’s Law

Following technical review, the proposal will proceed through customary legislative steps, including formal introduction, bill numbering, and committee assignment as applicable.

Access to Initiative Resources

The Rosie’s Law Initiative manages two digital domains: JusticeForRosie.org and RosiesLaw.us. Both serve as informational platforms but remain in limited-access mode until the bill completes its formal filing stage.

JusticeForRosie.org will serve as a public-facing educational site, documenting the personal narrative behind Rosie’s Law and providing context on companion-animal custody inequities.

will serve as a public-facing educational site, documenting the personal narrative behind Rosie’s Law and providing context on companion-animal custody inequities. RosiesLaw.us will operate as a legislative reference hub, publishing bill text, summaries, and official updates following formal introduction.

These resources will become publicly available once the bill reaches its legislative milestone, providing verified and transparent information for policymakers, media, and the public.

About Tameer Siddiqui, PsyD (“Dr. Tameer”)

Dr. Tameer Siddiqui is the founder and director of the Rosie’s Law Initiative, an advocacy effort focused on companion animal welfare in custody disputes. She is also the founder and clinical director of Heart of Healing, a psychotherapy practice specializing in trauma-informed, attachment-based, and relational care.

Her advocacy is shaped by both professional expertise and personal experience. As a licensed Illinois clinical psychologist and real estate broker familiar with property law, she brings a multidisciplinary understanding of emotional attachment and legal classification to her work. Through the initiative, Dr. Tameer collaborates with legal professionals and legislators to modernize how the law views companion animals within human relationships.

Media Contact

Hassan Mustafa

Policy Outreach Coordinator

Rosie’s Law Initiative

admin@privatepractice.icu

At this time, the Rosie’s Law Initiative is not available for interviews while the bill undergoes technical review. Media inquiries will receive the standard response: “The bill is in drafting. We’re allowing the legislative process to proceed.”

Additional information and formal sponsorship details will be announced following official bill introduction and assignment.