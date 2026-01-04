DMR News

Chad Baker-Mazara’s Rise From Santo Domingo Earns National Recognition During Breakout Season at USC

Jan 4, 2026

Legacy and Determination Drive Chad Baker-Mazara’s Breakout Performance at USC

Chad Baker-Mazara, a Dominican-born basketball talent, is redefining what it means to rise through discipline and legacy. Currently playing for USC under Head Coach Eric Musselman, the standout guard has evolved into one of the most versatile and consistent players in NCAA Division I basketball. His ability to adapt on both ends of the court have earned him recognition across the national basketball landscape.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Baker-Mazara’s journey is marked by perseverance, legacy, and cultural pride. Raised by a former Dominican professional basketball player and an HBCU alumnus, his upbringing instilled a foundation of discipline that continues to guide his approach to the game. For Baker-Mazara, basketball became not only a path to education but also a means to express identity and represent his heritage on a larger stage.

Setting Records and Earning National Recognition

Baker-Mazara’s breakout season has been defined by milestones that highlight both skill and endurance. Known for his scoring ability and sharp basketball IQ, he recorded seven 20+ point games during the 2025–26 season, including four consecutive performances, a feat last achieved by a USC guard in 2013. His consistency and leadership have positioned him among the most productive guards in the country.

On the national stage, Baker-Mazara delivered two 30+ point performances, placing him among the top 10 players nationally in total points and made free throws. His efforts were rewarded with the Maui Invitational MVP title, making him the first player to capture back-to-back Maui championships. Recognition also followed with honors such as NCAA Player of the Week and a placement on the 2025–26 Lute Olson Award Early Season Watch List, further cementing his growing presence among elite collegiate athletes.

A Player Rooted in Family and Cultural Pride

What makes Baker-Mazara’s story resonate goes beyond statistics. His journey is intertwined with the influence of his family and their commitment to community development in the Dominican Republic. His father, a former professional player, remains deeply involved in nurturing young talent, creating a pipeline that strengthens the presence of Dominican athletes in global basketball.

“My dad taught me to dream with discipline,” Baker-Mazara said. “Every time I step on the court, I’m representing where I’m from and the people who believed in me.”

His story reflects not only personal achievement but also a broader mission using success as a platform to uplift others and honor his cultural roots.

A Focus on Long-Term Vision and Sustained Excellence

While accolades continue to accumulate, Baker-Mazara remains focused on longevity and growth. Under the guidance of Coach Musselman, he continues to refine his craft, developing new layers to his game while strengthening leadership within the team.

“Right now, my focus is the work, learning under Coach Muss and growing with my teammates,” Baker-Mazara explained. “Everything else comes from that.”

His commitment to improvement goes far beyond his performance on the court. Baker-Mazara’s vision extends toward creating lasting impact not only through his play but through the example he sets for the next generation of athletes from the Dominican Republic.

Chad Baker-Mazara’s ascent is more than a collegiate success story. It embodies the value of heritage, resilience, and purpose, a journey from Santo Domingo that now inspires on the national stage.

