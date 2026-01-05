Samsung Opens CES 2026 With AI-Focused Home Products And Expanded Micro RGB TV Line

Samsung opened CES 2026 with its first press conference of the year, using a presentation titled “The First Look” to outline updates to its home entertainment lineup and to reinforce its push to embed artificial intelligence across its consumer products.

The event, held at CES 2026, featured announcements that largely expanded on products Samsung had already revealed in the weeks leading up to the show. These included new Micro RGB televisions, updated audio products, and a refreshed version of its portable projector, alongside demonstrations of how the company plans to integrate AI features across devices.

Micro RGB TVs Move Toward Smaller Sizes

Samsung provided a closer look at a previously undisclosed 130-inch Micro RGB television, displayed on a large metal easel with integrated speakers. The set was presented as a flagship showcase rather than a confirmed commercial product, and no pricing or release plans were announced.

Beyond the 130-inch model, Samsung confirmed that its Micro RGB TV lineup will expand beyond the 115-inch display it introduced last year at a price of $30,000. For 2026, the company plans to offer Micro RGB TVs in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, as well as larger 85-, 100-, and 115-inch models. Pricing for the new sizes was not disclosed, though Samsung indicated the smaller models would be priced below last year’s $30,000 set.

Samsung reiterated that the Micro RGB range is designed to deliver 100% coverage of the Rec.2020 color space, a specification the company says exceeds what is currently achievable with high-end OLED displays.

Music Studio Speakers Shown In Person

Although previously announced, Samsung’s Music Studio speakers were available for hands-on demonstrations in the CES show floor demo area. The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 are wireless speakers that support both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Music Studio 5 features a four-inch woofer paired with dual tweeters. The larger Music Studio 7 uses a 3.1.1 speaker configuration with top-, front-, left-, and right-firing drivers intended to create a three-dimensional audio effect. Samsung placed a strong emphasis on the visual design of the speakers, which was a central focus of the demonstration.

Freestyle+ Portable Projector Update

Samsung also highlighted the Freestyle+, an updated version of its compact projector. The Freestyle+ follows the same cylindrical, portable design as earlier models, with improvements focused on increased brightness and expanded AI-based features.

Hun Lee, executive vice president of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said the device reflects Samsung’s goal of creating displays that adapt to different environments and usage scenarios through AI-driven optimization.

Additional Products Found On The Show Floor

Some products were not mentioned during the stage presentation but appeared in the demo area afterward. Among them was the Samsung HW-QS90H soundbar, a variation of the HW-QS90 line designed for users who prefer not to use a separate subwoofer.

The HW-QS90H is an all-in-one 7.1.2 soundbar with 13 drivers, including four drivers dedicated to what Samsung calls its Quad Bass Woofer system. The product targets compact home theater setups while maintaining multi-channel audio support.

AI Demonstrations Take Center Stage

The latter part of Samsung’s presentation focused on demonstrations of AI features across its ecosystem. Examples included using AI to suppress commentary during sports broadcasts, following cooking instructions on a refrigerator display, improving washing machine performance, and adapting content playback based on viewing conditions.

Samsung framed these demonstrations as part of a broader effort to integrate AI into everyday household devices, positioning AI as a core layer across its product lineup rather than a standalone feature.

Samsung indicated it will share additional updates throughout CES 2026, with further product details and demonstrations expected during the remainder of the show.

