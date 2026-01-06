DMR News

Better Path Homes Expands Direct Home Purchase Services Across Charlotte and Triad Regions

Jan 6, 2026

Better Path Homes, a Charlotte-based real estate investment company specializing in direct home purchases, announced the expansion of its service coverage throughout the greater Charlotte metro area and into the Triad region. This strategic expansion supports growing demand from North Carolina homeowners seeking streamlined alternatives to traditional real estate transactions.

Operating from its headquarters in Charlotte, Better Path Homes has experienced increased inquiries from homeowners navigating time-sensitive situations, including relocation, inherited properties, and foreclosure risk. The company’s expanded footprint enables it to respond more efficiently to requests across Mecklenburg County, surrounding Charlotte communities, and now Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and the broader Triad market.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in homeowners throughout North Carolina seeking faster, more certain alternatives to traditional listings,” said Zachary Betters, CEO of Better Path Homes. “This expansion allows us to serve more communities and provide solutions when families need them most.”

Better Path Homes maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a strong record of customer satisfaction across its service areas. The “sell my house fast Charlotte” market has grown significantly in recent years, with more homeowners seeking direct purchase options. Better Path Homes purchases properties in any condition to eliminate traditional sale requirements and lengthy closing timelines.

The company’s service model allows sellers to receive cash offers quickly and select closing dates ranging from one week to several months, depending on individual circumstances. Better Path Homes covers closing costs and purchases properties as-is, removing common barriers associated with conventional real estate transactions.

As part of the expansion, Better Path Homes is also broadening its land acquisition program, which focuses on purchasing vacant lots throughout the Charlotte and Triad regions. Through its construction division, Better Path Builds, the company develops acquired properties to support neighborhood revitalization and local housing availability.

“Our land acquisition and development initiatives allow us to contribute to long-term community growth,” Betters added. “By expanding these programs into the Triad, we’re able to support both current homeowners and future housing needs.”

The company’s expanded service area now includes:

  • Charlotte Metro: Mecklenburg County and surrounding communities
  • Triad Region: Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and nearby municipalities

Homeowners within these regions can request a consultation at no cost. The company reports that the expansion is part of a broader strategic plan to increase accessibility to direct-purchase options across North Carolina.

More information about Better Path Homes is available on the company’s official site.

Ethan Lin

