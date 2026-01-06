PRIME Marine Enhances Vessel Management System With CMS-Aligned PMS, Traceable Procurement, Configurable HSEQ Workflows, and CII Reporting

PRIME Marine has released a set of feature enhancements to its Vessel Management System, introducing CMS-aligned maintenance workflows, end-to-end procurement traceability, configurable HSEQ forms with defined responsibilities, and CII monitoring reports to support operational clarity for vessel and shore based teams.

PRIME Marine has announced a series of feature enhancements across its Vessel Management System , focusing on operational processes that require structured planning, documentation, and verification. The updates span the Planned Maintenance System (PMS), Procurement, Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ), and Voyage modules and are designed to support vessel operators in managing regulatory and operational requirements using a single system.

PRIME Marine has enhanced its Maritime Planned Maintenance System (PMS) with a Continuous Machinery Survey (CMS) workflow designed to support class-approved continuous survey arrangements. Under CMS, machinery items are examined and maintained in rotation over a five-year period, with inspections performed by the Chief Engineer onboard the vessel and credited following verification by a classification society surveyor.

The CMS workflow enables Chief Engineers to document planned machinery inspections, open-up examinations, tests, and repairs directly within the PMS. Each CMS activity can be supported with attachments including photographs, inspection findings, performance monitoring records, and spare part replacement details, ensuring that maintenance evidence is retained in an organised and retrievable format.

Previously, CMS records were frequently maintained outside the vessel PMS, requiring manual compilation during confirmatory surveys. By integrating CMS documentation into the PMS, the system provides a clear record of survey progress, supports compliance with defined survey intervals, and facilitates verification by surveyors and shore-based technical management.

In the Procurement module , PRIME Marine has introduced a feature that provides full traceability across the procurement lifecycle by linking requisitions to enquiries, purchase orders, goods received notes (GRNs), and invoices within a single transactional thread.

Previously, procurement and accounts teams often relied on manual reconciliation across multiple documents and systems to verify deliveries and invoice accuracy. With the enhanced workflow, each stage of the process is mapped and accessible in sequence, allowing users to trace a transaction from initial requisition through receipt and invoicing. This supports transparency across vessel, purchasing, and finance teams and provides a clear audit trail during internal and external reviews.

The HSEQ module has been enhanced with a configurable form builder that allows organisations to create their own digital forms based on operational and compliance requirements. Users can define both the fields within each form and the associated workflow, including specifying which sections are completed onboard and which are completed by shore-based personnel.

Before this update, many operators relied on static templates or externally managed documents that were difficult to adapt as procedures evolved. The configurable form and workflow capability allows companies to standardise reporting while clearly defining responsibilities, review stages, and approvals within the system.

In the Vessel Performance module , PRIME Marine has introduced the ability to generate Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) monitoring reports using voyage and operational data captured within the system. The report enables operators to review CII-related performance trends over time using structured voyage records.

Previously, CII monitoring often required manual compilation of data from multiple sources. With this enhancement, relevant data can be consolidated into a report within the Voyage module, supporting internal assessments and regulatory preparedness.

According to PRIME Marine, these enhancements reflect ongoing development informed by day-to-day operational practices onboard vessels and within shore offices.

“These updates were developed to support how Chief Engineers, superintendents, and operations teams actually work,” said Pradeep R Pillai, CEO at PRIME Marine. “By aligning system workflows with established survey, procurement, and reporting practices, we aim to make operational records easier to plan, maintain, and verify.”

The Vessel Management System supports modular adoption and is used by vessel operators across different vessel types and fleet profiles.