French Senate Hosts Launch of Credit Climate, a Forward-Focused Digital Asset for Global Climate Action

Jan 6, 2026

The First Francophone Forum for Digital Climate Solutions, held at the French Senate and initiated by the Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF), concluded with the official launch of Credit Climate, a new traceable digital asset designed to reshape how climate initiatives are financed.

The forum brought together ministers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and experts from five continents to examine how digital technologies can be deployed to address the climate emergency. Supported by more than 60 business organizations representing over one million companies worldwide, the event highlighted the need for practical, interoperable tools that can accelerate ecological transition across the francophone world.

Credit Climate introduces a model that departs from traditional carbon-offset systems, which typically rely on retrospective accounting of emissions already released. Instead, it is built to finance ethical, forward-looking climate projects before they occur, creating a mechanism that links measurable impact with transparent digital tracking.

The initiative is structured around three core objectives:

  • Environmental impact: supporting large-scale waste processing, production of clean hydrogen, and CO₂ sequestration projects.
  • Economic impact: creating a liquid ESG-aligned asset that can mobilize private capital and strengthen sustainable industrial sectors across the GPF network.
  • Social impact: advancing inclusive tools such as a Citizen DAO, supporting emerging economies, and reducing systemic inequalities between the Global North and South.

During the forum’s expert roundtables, participants explored the potential for digital innovation to serve as a catalyst for climate action, particularly in regions where funding gaps and governance challenges limit the scale of environmental initiatives. Credit Climate was presented as one such instrument, designed to offer transparency, traceability, and accessibility to both companies and institutions seeking to invest in future climate solutions.

By allowing companies to record a climate-aligned asset on their balance sheets, rather than only liabilities, Credit Climate aims to shift how environmental responsibility is integrated into corporate strategy. The platform’s forward-finance approach is intended to stimulate investment in new mitigation and sequestration projects, reflecting a broader shift toward proactive climate action rather than reactive compensation.

The launch marks a significant step in the GPF’s long-term vision to build collaborative, cross-border frameworks that can scale the ecological transition. With digital infrastructure at the centre, initiatives like Credit Climate seek to align economic development with measurable environmental and social progress.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

