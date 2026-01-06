Black Cat Website Design Launches Comprehensive SEO & Google Ads Solutions

Black Cat Website Design, a premier digital agency based in Orlando, Florida, has proudly announced the expansion of its service offerings to include specialized Local SEO and Google PPC Management.

Comprehensive Digital Marketing Services For Orlando Businesses

Despite launching less than four years ago, Black Cat Web Design has quickly established itself as a high-performance web design and lead generation specialist serving local businesses in Orlando and the surrounding areas. Its focus on local service businesses like contractors, trades, and professional services is underpinned by a “customer-first” approach built on clear communication rather than confusing jargon.

In today’s climate, a pretty website isn’t enough. Businesses need “Trust-based SEO” to rank on Google and other search engines. Moreover, websites must be optimized with modern consumer web habits in mind, Voice search, AI search, and local maps searches all now contribute heavily to overall online traffic while also setting the tone for a positive user experience. Black Cat helps local firms tap into this with a focus on ROIs.

Black Cat’s founder Mike Ferraro said: “Our goal is to help Orlando businesses stop wasting money on ads that don’t convert and start building assets that bring in real customers.”

The company’s specialized local SEO services focus on shooting client websites up the SERPs for geographically-motivated search terms related to Orlando and the wider region of Florida state. This is further supported by a strategic endeavor to help companies appear on Google Maps for related “near me” searches, as well as the Snack Pack.

Dedicated Google PPC Management covers all aspects of Pay-Per-Click strategies. From creating the content to managing budgets and bidding on the right keywords, Black Cat handles everything. This allows clients to focus on serving their customers rather than attracting them in the first place.

Through local SEO and Google PPC Management, Black Cat empowers businesses by giving them the visibility and engagement needed to thrive. A data-driven approach additionally allows for evolving campaigns. From idea to implementation and beyond, the agency hones in on ideas that drive genuine results.

The agency’s comprehensive digital marketing services, including the new focus areas, are available with immediate effect. The company’s bespoke packages enable Orlando-based businesses to build one that aligns with their objectives and budgets. Startups and established SMEs in Orlando are invited to seek further information by arranging a consultation.

About Black Cat Website Design

Founded in 2022 by Mike Ferraro, Black Cat Website Design is a team of passionate designers, developers, and digital strategists dedicated to empowering businesses with high-performance websites and digital strategies that drive measurable growth while providing an exceptional client experience built on transparency, expertise, and results.

For more information, please visit www.blackcatwebsitedesign.com .