Ailias Launches New Historical Character Library for Museums and Heritage Sites

Ailias, a leading provider of immersive full-body conversational AI 3D human holograms, has just announced a new and expanded library of historically inspired figures. The Historical Character Library includes a range of well-known figures, scientific educators, and purpose-built learning personas that have been designed for museums, heritage sites, and STEM learning centres. As such, they aim to help these organisations and facilities deliver immersive conversational experiences that can bring history and science to life for visitors of all ages.

Each character in the library is built on advanced conversational AI and lifelike hologram technology, developed through a structured research process with examples such as Leonardo Da Vinci, Marie Curie, Nikola Tesla, Charles Darwin, and Isaac Newton already available. The team is committed to transparent sourcing and ethical representation standards, with holograms that can answer questions in real time, making more complex topics even more accessible for museums, STEM learning centres, and outreach programmes.

These full-size, conversational historical holograms can transform galleries, exhibitions, and heritage attractions from passive to active experiences, bringing immersive, living narratives to the fore. Visitors to facilities equipped with Ailias’s new historical character holograms can converse directly with legendary figures, ask them questions, and make their exploration of history a much more personal experience.

Each persona is designed to provide authentic and accurate historical interpretations, blending storytelling and education in a way that directly increases engagement, stimulating the curiosity of visitors of all ages, while creating more memorable, personalised encounters for everyone who talks with them. They’re designed with accessibility in mind, as well, and they can support multiple languages and can simplify complex topics on demand based on the age of the audience.

Ailias is the leading platform for realistic interactive historical holograms, providing new levels of realising through high-fidelity, full-body avatars that have natural speech, motion, and lip-sync abilities that create more believable and human-like interactions. With easy installation and remote updates, they require little work to keep active, and come with no need for licensing, as they are all based on characters from the public domain.

The Historical Character library is now available for immediate integration into museums, heritage exhibitions, and STEM engagement initiatives. Ailias also offers tailored demonstrations and consultations to help organisations find the holographic solution that best suits their needs.

