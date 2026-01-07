Hustler Marketing Becomes Go-To Partner for European Market Expansion & Now Offering Full-Service with Acquisition of Slovenia-Based Agency Digitalist

Hustler Marketing, an award-winning digital growth agency, has announced its acquisition of the Slovenia-based digital agency, Digitalist. This major milestone in their strategic evolution marks their transformation into a full service marketing agency , built to help e-commerce and growth-focused brands expand and scale across European markets while continuing to support brands selling in the US.

With over eight years of experience in retention marketing, Hustler Marketing has worked as a trusted partner in helping businesses build sustainable growth. Their latest acquisition expands on that core, bringing high-performance acquisition and technical strategies to create a new end-to-end provider for digital marketing expertise.

From Retention Specialists To Full-Service Growth Partners

Having helped over 450 clients cement an effective retention strategy through email marketing, SMS marketing, and loyalty programs, Hustler Marketing has helped businesses maximize customer lifetime value, helping brands across ecommerce, B2B, and B2C services achieve consistent revenue growth and meaningful long-term client relationships.

As a Klaviyo Elite partner, a title reserved for the top 1% of Klaviyo’s partners globally, they bring technical expertise, advanced strategic execution, and proven performance at scale, as shown through a range of case studies that highlight how, precisely, they have helped clients in the past.

Hustler Marketing’s strategic expansion began two years ago with the launch of user-generated content (UGC) advertising, following the market’s growing preference for authenticity-driven advertising. They have since seen high engagement, improved return on ad spend, and reduced acquisition costs. For example, for TAO Clean, a wellness brand, they achieved a 3.2 ROAS, cut CPA by 50%, and delivered exceptional engagement metrics through strategic UGC ad creative development.

Now, with the acquisition of Digitalist, the team is able to provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Email, SMS & Loyalty Programs : Elite-level retention marketing strategy and execution

: Elite-level retention marketing strategy and execution UGC Ad Creatives : Creator-driven, strategically analyzed ad creative production

: Creator-driven, strategically analyzed ad creative production Paid Media : Integrated advertising strategy across major platforms

: Integrated advertising strategy across major platforms Web Development: Technical implementation and optimization

This fully integrated model cuts out the need to manage communications with various marketing agencies and ensures an aligned strategy combining both acquisition and retention, with unified performance tracking across all channels.

Serving Brands In Both The US And Europe

The strategic acquisition of Digitalist matches the increased interest of brands that are looking to Europe for new growth potential. Integrating the Slovenia-based marketing agency has allowed Hustler Marketing to become better equipped to handle the challenges of the market, such as GDPR compliance, multilingual customer journeys, diverse consumer behaviors, and region-specific advertising dynamics.

They have already demonstrated success in European expansion leadership, having worked across 24+ markets, and won Best Retention Marketing Agency for EMEA at the Yotpo Partner Awards 2024.

Alongside their expanding capabilities in Europe, Hustler Marketing is also integrating the capabilities of Digitalist in providing UGC ad creatives, paid media, and web development solutions to their US-centric clients, as well. The new expansion marks an improvement in services on both sides of the Atlantic.

A Proven Partner For New Frontiers

Hustler Marketing stands out with an impressive client retention rate of more than 60% for three years or longer, a clear indicator of trust and performance in a market known for high churn rates.

By combining their elite retention marketing with high-impact acquisition strategies and European market expertise, they are ready to be the go-to partner for brands seeking scalable, compliant, and profitable growth across the US and Europe.

For more information about Hustler Marketing, use the contact details below: