DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Safety Training Seminars Complimentary CPR Posters With New 2025 Guidelines

ByEthan Lin

Jan 7, 2026

Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of life-saving education in California, is proud to announce the release of complimentary CPR and choking posters updated to reflect the new 2025 resuscitation guidelines. These professionally designed posters are available to the public at no cost and are intended to help workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities, and families stay current with the most up-to-date emergency response standards.

The newly released complimentary CPR posters set includes Adult CPR, Adult Choking, Infant CPR, and Infant Choking guidance. Each poster is designed for quick visual reference during high-stress emergencies, using clear steps, simple language, and easy-to-follow illustrations aligned with the latest evidence-based recommendations. The goal is to reinforce critical skills that can save lives in the first moments of a cardiac or choking emergency.

“CPR knowledge should be accessible to everyone, not just healthcare professionals,” said Laura Seidel, owner, Safety Training Seminars. “By offering these updated posters complimentarily, we’re helping employers, educators, and families reinforce proper techniques and stay aligned with the 2025 guidelines.”

Safety Training Seminars has been teaching CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS courses for decades and works closely with healthcare professionals, educators, childcare providers, coaches, and community members throughout California. The release of these updated posters reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to public safety, education, and community preparedness.

The posters are ideal for placement in offices, gyms, schools, childcare centers, medical clinics, dental offices, break rooms, and common areas, serving as constant reminders of how to respond confidently during an emergency. While posters do not replace hands-on training, they are a valuable reinforcement tool that helps keep life-saving steps top of mind.

Safety Training Seminars encourages all organizations and households to download and display the posters and to ensure staff and family members maintain current CPR certification. Staying informed, prepared, and confident can make the difference between life and death.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned training organization founded in 1989, providing high-quality CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, First-aid and other life-support education courses nationally.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

AI Rebooker Launches App to Help Travelers Save On Trips They’ve Already Booked
Jan 7, 2026 Ethan Lin
Sarah Ong’s Groundbreaking and Historic Achievements in Pageantry and Advocacy
Jan 7, 2026 Ethan Lin
Global Coin Announces Silver and Gold Ticket Campaign Milestone
Jan 7, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801