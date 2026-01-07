Global Coin Announces Silver and Gold Ticket Campaign Milestone

Silver Tickets Redeemed; Prestigious Gold Ticket Still Awaiting Its Lucky Holder

Global Coin today provides an exciting update on its Silver and Gold Ticket Campaign, a cornerstone initiative tied to the critically acclaimed book Modern Numismatic Masterpieces: Rare U.S. Coins of the 20th and 21st Century, authored by Global Coin founder Stephen Pfeil.

Released in October 2025, Modern Numismatic Masterpieces is a museum‑quality reference that celebrates the artistry, history, and market significance of America’s modern coinage, blending expert commentary with high‑resolution imagery. The volume features forewords by Stephanie Sabin, president of Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), and Anna Escobedo Cabral, the 42nd Treasurer of the United States — voices that underscore the book’s depth and gravitas.

The book has been met with enthusiastic praise from leading numismatic professionals:

“A visually stunning and thoughtfully curated collection that showcases the diversity and craftsmanship of modern coinage… a valuable resource for anyone interested in how contemporary coins continue to tell the stories of our time.”

— Douglas Mudd, Curator, Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, American Numismatic Association

Additional industry voices have celebrated the work for combining scholarship with accessibility, calling it an essential resource for collectors, investors, and historians alike.

About the Silver and Gold Ticket Campaign

To reward early supporters of the book and select Modern Numismatic Masterpieces portfolios, Global Coin randomly inserted collectible tickets into 100 of the first edition copies:

🔹 100 Silver Tickets: Redeemable for a U.S. Silver Eagle, offering winners both a tangible piece of numismatic mastery and a memorable connection to the book.

🔸 1 Gold Ticket: A single, ultra‑rare ticket entitling its holder to redeem a 2025 $50 American Gold Eagle in MS‑70 condition — representing one of the highest‑graded modern gold bullion issues and a hallmark example of modern U.S. coinage.

Campaign Update

• 13 Silver Tickets have now been successfully redeemed, and winners are taking home extraordinary modern coins aligned with the book’s celebration of rarity and legacy.

• The single Gold Ticket has not yet been claimed. This highly exclusive redemption opportunity remains open — waiting for the collector who holds that golden invitation to claim what may be one of the most iconic bullion coins.

“This campaign was designed not simply to reward early enthusiasts, but to physically embody the ethos of Modern Numismatic Masterpieces,” said Stephen Pfeil, founder of Global Coin. “Each Silver and Gold Ticket bridges the story on the page with something tangible in the hand — coins that reflect the artistry, history, and value collectors have come to seek.”

Global Coin continues to stand as an unparalleled source for modern rarities, offering access, expertise, and offerings that are deeply vetted and often unseen by most collectors.

Collectors who believe they hold a winning ticket — especially the unredeemed Gold Ticket — are encouraged to contact Global Coin immediately.

Modern Numismatic Masterpieces is available at: https://shopglobalcoin.com/products/modern-numismatic-masterpieces-rare-u-s-coins-of-the-20th-and-21st-century

