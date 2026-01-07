Phyt Lab Announces a New Era of Luxury Performance Wear

Phyt Lab is introducing a new standard in fitness fashion by merging refined design with high-performance functionality. Founded by Amanda Bodette, the brand was conceived not as another athletic apparel line, but as a movement, one that eliminates the divide between power and polish.

When Bodette first envisioned Phyt Lab, luxury was not separate from athleticism, but an evolution of it. The result is a brand rooted in the belief that performance wear can deliver both technical capability and elevated presence.

The Birth of “Performance with Class”

Founded on the principle of Performance with Class, Phyt Lab represents more than apparel, it reflects a guiding philosophy. The brand’s debut Luxury Collection, softly launched in Spring 2025, showcases a meticulous balance between innovation and elegance. Each garment and accessory is designed with intention and crafted from premium fabrics that support movement while maintaining a refined aesthetic.

“We are here to redefine what it means to dress for performance and presence,” said Bodette. “Our customers understand that performance and elegance are not mutually exclusive, and our mission is to deliver both without compromise.”

Where Performance Meets Presence

As the brand looks ahead to 2026, Phyt Lab is focused on expanding its women’s crafted line and introducing upscale men’s casual wear. The brand also plans to release new performance items, with quality remaining central to every launch.

Phyt Lab’s commitment to excellence extends beyond fabric and form. Each product is developed with careful consideration of stitching, cut, movement, and texture, ensuring distinction in both function and appearance.

Redefining the Culture of Fitness Fashion

In an era dominated by fast fashion, Phyt Lab’s approach is intentionally deliberate. Each release is planned with care, prioritizing craftsmanship over speed and authenticity over hype. This devotion to detail has contributed to the brand’s growing reputation as a pioneer in blending luxury with performance.

From technical performance gear and bags to elegantly designed apparel, Phyt Lab continues to evolve while maintaining a clear and consistent identity. The brand is built for the modern athlete who values both capability and composure.

Experience the Standard of Phyt Lab

For those who believe excellence should never come at the expense of elegance, Phyt Lab offers a distinct point of view. Its collections invite wearers to experience what happens when innovation, luxury, and athleticism converge in balance.

To learn more and follow upcoming releases, including the 2025 Luxury Collection and planned women’s and men’s expansions in 2026, visit Phyt Lab on Instagram.

About Phyt Lab

Phyt Lab is a luxury performance wear brand founded on the principle of Performance with Class. The brand designs elevated athletic and casual apparel that integrates premium materials, thoughtful construction, and refined aesthetics for individuals who value both performance and presence.

Media Contact:

Amanda Bodette

CEO, Phyt Lab

Email: amanda@phytlab.com

Website

Instagram