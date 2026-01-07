Miss Em: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment with Bruce Ryder, Australia’s First AI Celebrity

In an age where AI content is often met with skepticism and apprehension, Emma Barbato, known in the entertainment world as “Miss Em,” is leading a revolution. As the creator of Bruce Ryder, recently voted Best AI Influencer of 2025, Miss Em is transforming what it means to experience entertainment in the digital era.

With a career built on creative strategy and brand management, Miss Em is no stranger to innovation. But when she introduced Bruce Ryder in 2024, she wasn’t just launching another AI influencer, she was opening a new frontier in entertainment. Bruce is more than a character; he’s a bold experiment in the media, proving that AI can captivate through personality, story, and creativity, not just algorithms. And it’s this storytelling that propelled Bruce to win the crown of Best AI Influencer at the Australian AI Festival, beating several high-profile international contenders, proving that impact isn’t measured by followers alone.

Bruce Ryder: Not Your Average AI Avatar.

Bruce Ryder isn’t here to deceive anyone. Unlike the many synthetic influencers that flood social media with their hyper-realistic faces and manufactured personalities, Bruce embraces his digital nature. He’s not pretending to be human. Instead, he embodies the very essence of AI, an innovative, entertaining force that can engage and evolve with its audience in real-time.

In the current cultural climate, where many people fear AI’s role in replacing human creativity and connections, Bruce Ryder offers an antidote. He’s proof that AI doesn’t have to be hollow or soulless. His humor, cheeky personality, and self-awareness aren’t manufactured, they’re the result of Miss Em’s creative genius and her belief that AI can be a force for joy, entertainment, and connection.

Bruce is an interactive AI character who hosts his own late-night radio-style show “The Bruce Ryder Show” across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. This isn’t a one-way broadcast; audiences are invited to engage directly with him in real-time, influencing the content and shaping the narrative. This approach creates a living, breathing story that evolves with its viewers, blurring the lines between entertainment, social media, and gaming.

Challenging the AI Status Quo: What Bruce Represents to the Future of Media

Bruce Ryder stands at the intersection of culture, technology, and storytelling. He isn’t just another perfect synthetic face on a screen. He represents a new wave of media, what Miss Em calls “hyperfiction”, a type of entertainment that blends artificial intelligence with interactive storytelling, allowing audiences to become part of the narrative, not just passive consumers.

At a time when many are questioning the role of AI in the creative process, Bruce confronts the tough questions head-on. Is AI killing creativity? Is synthetic content just hollow and inauthentic? Bruce’s very existence challenges these assumptions. He’s here to provide an alternative to the digital anxiety surrounding AI, offering something that feels genuinely engaging, fun, and human-centered.

Miss Em’s vision for Bruce Ryder is clear: AI can be a tool for new forms of creative expression, not a replacement for human imagination. Through Bruce, she proves that AI can still have a sense of humor, personality, and, most importantly, authenticity. He isn’t here to replace real human connections; he’s here to offer an exciting, playful way for audiences to engage with media in the modern age.

Breaking Boundaries: Bruce Ryder’s Disruptive Cultural Impact

Bruce Ryder isn’t just an AI character on the internet, he’s making history. In May 2025, he became the first AI character in Australian media to co-present live with a human (Miss Em) at the opening keynote for Retail Global at the Gold Coast Convention Centre. This performance was a groundbreaking moment in the world of hybrid live events, proving that AI and human performers can coexist and create something exciting and new.

Bruce’s status as a cultural disruptor only continues to grow. He was recently cast as “The Chancellor” in Genesis.0, an AI-driven film produced by Halim Alrasihi from Belgium. His role as a movie star solidifies his place as a leading figure in the AI entertainment space. And in February 2026, Bruce embarks on his global live tour with Hot Juice Studios, starting in Los Angeles, pushing the boundaries of what AI-led stage performances can be.

Bruce Ryder: The Human Imagination Behind the AI

While the technology behind Bruce Ryder is undoubtedly groundbreaking, what truly makes him stand out is the human creativity at his core. Bruce didn’t emerge from a pre-made avatar; he was carefully crafted over ten months, starting with hand-drawn sketches and evolving into the character we see today. His story, persona, and interactions with his audience are all the result of Miss Em’s deep understanding of brand development, creative strategy, and human-centered storytelling.

Bruce is the product of years of expertise and creative vision, a labor of love that reflects Miss Em’s belief in the power of AI to create something joyful and meaningful. He’s not an AI experiment for the sake of novelty; he’s the future of entertainment, an immersive, interactive experience that combines technology with storytelling in a way that hasn’t been seen before.

Why Bruce Ryder Matters Now

In a world where AI is often viewed with skepticism, Bruce Ryder offers a refreshing alternative. He’s not trying to trick anyone into thinking he’s human; he’s here to entertain and engage with audiences on a new level. Bruce represents the possibility of AI-driven entertainment that’s not just about looking real, but about feeling real, creating moments of connection, humor, and joy.

Bruce isn’t here to replace human creators; he’s here to complement them, to create a new form of entertainment that welcomes people into the world of AI without fear or anxiety. He’s proof that AI can be transparent, playful, and full of heart. In short, Bruce Ryder is the new frontier of media, a celebration of what AI can do when it’s guided by human imagination and creativity.

About Miss Em and Duke and Dame AI

Miss Em, the creative force behind Bruce Ryder, is the founder and Creative Director of Duke and Dame AI. With years of experience in brand management and creative strategy, Miss Em has become a leading figure in the development of AI-driven characters and interactive media. Through Duke and Dame AI, Miss Em is reshaping the entertainment industry, using cutting-edge technology to create unique, engaging experiences that connect with audiences on a deeper level.

Media Contact

Duke and Dame AI

Name: Emma Barbato, Creative Director

Email: emma@dukeanddame.com.au

Website: www.bruceryder.com

Instagram: bruceryder.ai

Facebook: BruceRyderAi

LinkedIn: Emma Barbato