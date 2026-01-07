UK Technology Secretary Urges X To Act Over Grok AI Sexualised Images

The UK government has called on Elon Musk’s social media platform X to take urgent action after its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was used to generate non-consensual sexualised images of women and girls, prompting regulatory scrutiny and political pressure in Britain and Europe.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the misuse of Grok was “absolutely appalling” after the BBC reviewed multiple examples on X in which users prompted the chatbot to digitally undress women or place them in sexual situations without consent. She said such content would not be tolerated and stressed that the issue was about enforcing the law rather than restricting freedom of expression.

In a statement, X said it takes action against illegal content on the platform, including child sexual abuse material, by removing posts, permanently suspending accounts, and working with law enforcement and local authorities where required. The company added that users who prompt Grok to generate illegal material would face the same consequences as those who upload such content directly.

We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.



Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the… https://t.co/93kiIBTCYO — Safety (@Safety) January 4, 2026

On Monday, the UK media regulator Ofcom said it had made urgent contact with Elon Musk’s AI company xAI and was investigating concerns that Grok had been producing “undressed images” of people. Kendall said she fully supported Ofcom’s investigation and any enforcement action it considers necessary.

Our statement on Grok ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UsXh96zjQY — Ofcom (@Ofcom) January 5, 2026

Grok is a free AI assistant on X, with some paid premium features, and responds to user prompts when tagged in posts. While often used to provide commentary or context, the chatbot also includes an image-editing feature that allows users to alter uploaded images, including images of people, without their consent.

Several women have reported encountering sexualised images of themselves created through Grok, describing the experience as dehumanising. Dr Daisy Dixon, an X user, told the BBC that people had taken everyday photos she had shared and asked Grok to undress or sexualise her. She said the images left her feeling shocked, humiliated, and fearful for her safety.

Dixon said that despite reporting the content, she and others often received responses from X stating there had been no breach of platform rules. While she welcomed Kendall’s comments, she said she remained frustrated by what she described as a lack of accountability. She said she now feels anxious about opening the X app due to concerns about what she might see.

Kendall said online platforms have a clear obligation to act. She pointed to the Online Safety Act, under which intimate image abuse and cyberflashing are treated as priority offences, including cases involving AI-generated images. She said platforms are required to prevent such content from appearing and to remove it quickly when it does.

Political pressure has also come from opposition parties. Ed Davey urged the government to act quickly to stop the generation of sexualised images by Grok, suggesting that access to X could be restricted if necessary. He said that if the reports are confirmed, the National Crime Agency should open a criminal investigation.

European officials have also responded. Speaking to BBC Newshour, Thomas Regnier, spokesman for tech sovereignty at the European Commission, said the issue was being taken very seriously. He said the European Union expects companies to act responsibly and remove illegal content generated by AI tools, adding that such material would not be acceptable within the bloc.

Featured image credits: Salvador Rios via Unsplash

