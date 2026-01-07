DMR News

CES 2026 Spotlight: Boundless Sports Introduces Airmaster and Playmate and Launches a New Sportstyle Era

Jan 7, 2026

Boundless Sports Technology Limited today unveils two pioneering products that bridge high-performance athletics with contemporary design: the Airmaster smart ball preserver and the Playmate AI ball launcher. This launch establishes “Sportstyle,” a new category where advanced technology and intentional aesthetics converge to solve core sporting challenges.

Boundless-Airmaster addresses tennis ball waste through precision pressure-sealing technology, extending ball lifespan up to three times and reducing costs by 66%. Its compact, sleek design transforms practical maintenance into a statement of sustainable style.

Boundless-Playmate reimagines smart training. This ultra-portable (3.9kg) AI launcher features a jewelry-inspired finish and a minimalist form, moving beyond industrial design to offer personalized coaching in an aesthetically refined package.

This initiative is built on a foundational triad: Technology as the engine, Sport as the purpose, and Signature Style as the essential element. Boundless Sports is defining a future where athletic equipment is a curated extension of personal style.

Boundless-Airmaste is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with shipping set for H2 2026. The Playmate is in advanced development for a 2027 market release.

About Boundless Sports Technology Limited

Boundless Sports creates the future of Sportstyle, developing intelligent equipment that seamlessly blends elite performance with iconic design for the modern athletic lifestyle.

Company link: https://boundlessports.com/

Kickstarter link：https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/boundlessports/airmaster

