Threads Tests In-Chat Games With Internal Basketball Prototype

Threads is exploring the idea of adding games to private chats, starting with a simple basketball game, as Meta looks for new ways to differentiate the platform from rivals.

Internal Prototype Spotted During Development

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is internally prototyping the game and that it is not available to the public. The feature was first discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared a screenshot showing a basketball mini-game that allows users to shoot hoops by swiping their finger. The mechanic appears similar to casual mobile basketball games and is likely designed to let friends compete for high scores within a chat.

Competitive Angle Against Messaging Rivals

If launched, in-chat games could give Threads an advantage over competitors such as X and Bluesky, which do not currently offer built-in messaging games. The move could also position Threads more directly against Apple Messages, which supports interactive games through third-party apps like GamePigeon.

Not Meta’s First Experiment With Chat Games

This is not the first time Meta has tested gaming inside messaging features. Instagram quietly launched a hidden emoji game in direct messages last year, where users move a paddle to keep an emoji bouncing on screen and compete for the highest score. The experiment suggests Meta sees lightweight games as a way to boost engagement in private conversations.

Feature Development Amid Broader Platform Expansion

The in-chat game prototype comes as Threads continues to roll out new features to strengthen its position in the social media landscape. Recent updates include an expanded Communities feature with more topics, aimed at drawing users away from Reddit and X, as well as a “disappearing posts” option that archives content automatically after 24 hours.

User Growth Still Lags Key Rivals

Despite reporting around 400 million monthly users globally, Threads still trails X in the United States. According to a recent report from the Pew Research Center, 21% of U.S. adults say they have used X, compared with 8% for Threads and 4% for Bluesky. Meta has not said when or whether the basketball game, or other in-chat games, will be released publicly.

Featured image credits: Pexels

