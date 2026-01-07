Envirofone reports that the iPhone 11 is the new king in the top-most traded-in tech of 2025.

Envirofone, a platform that allows users to both buy and sell old phones, is reporting that the iPhone 11 was the most traded-in tech device of 2025. The phone specialists revealed this snippet of data along with a host of other information on other top traded-in items, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and other models. The trade-in trend indicates changes in consumer behavior, suggesting the technology economy is now becoming more circular and that users are using the money from their trade-ins to buy the latest upgrades.

Unsurprisingly, Apple dominates trade-ins due to high resell values. Envirofone says that it occupies 8 out of the 10 top spots in its 2025 report list. As mentioned, the iPhone 11 64GB version was the most traded-in device of the year, with 2,933 units changing hands via the company’s platform. This was closely followed by the iPhone 12 at 2,027 units.

However, the list is not exclusively about trading iPhones. The Sony PlayStation 4 500GB and its Slim variation also both made the top ten with over 2,500 units traded combined. Like phone owners, gamers are becoming increasingly interested in cashing in previous generation models to pay for the higher cost of new hardware.

Envirofone reports that August was the busiest month for trade-ins last year. It credits this to the perfect storm of consumer activity, including students wanting new equipment for the back-to-school period and pre-iPhone hype before the regular September Apple launch.

“Last year was another big and busy year for us at Envirofone,” the trade-in specialist explained. “Thousands of customers came to us to trade in their old tech instead of just leaving it in a drawer unused. This meant that they were able to get a cash payment for their devices that they could put towards something newer and better. For many, it was the difference between making do and making the right upgrade.”

As a customer explained: “I wanted to sell my phone . I needed a convenient service. That’s what Envirophone provided.”

