Merge Design Build Recognized as Best Luxury Construction Company in Florida for 2025

Revolutionizing the South Florida Construction Industry

South Florida’s luxury residential market has witnessed a rise in demand for high-quality construction that is not only aesthetically impressive but also technically flawless. Merge Design Build, a boutique design-build firm co-founded by a Certified General Contractor (CGC) and a licensed architect, is at the forefront of this change, blending architectural innovation with European craftsmanship to deliver unparalleled results.

With a focus on modern residential construction, custom millwork, and high-end interior solutions, Merge Design Build brings a unique approach to the industry, making it stand out in a competitive market. The company’s emphasis on precision, transparency, and communication has earned it a stellar reputation across the region. Homeowners, developers, and architects are turning to Merge Design Build for its ability to seamlessly blend design with construction execution, ensuring a smoother, more predictable process from start to finish.

A Partnership Built on Precision and Expertise

Merge Design Build was founded on the vision of two professionals, one a Certified General Contractor and the other a licensed architect, who sought to bridge the gap between design and construction. This partnership creates a rare synergy that guarantees design intent is not only conceptualized but also flawlessly executed. While many firms in the construction industry face issues such as communication gaps, delays, and inconsistent quality, Merge Design Build has set itself apart by offering an integrated approach where both design and construction are handled under one roof.

This collaborative structure enables Merge to tackle complex projects with speed and efficiency, ensuring that every detail is addressed with the utmost care and precision. Whether it’s luxury residential homes, custom interiors, or specialty architectural projects, the team’s combined expertise guarantees outstanding results.

Architectural Intelligence Meets European Craftsmanship

What truly sets Merge Design Build apart is its deep commitment to bringing European craftsmanship to South Florida. The company has specialized knowledge in high-end woodwork, millwork installation, custom interiors, and complex architectural detailing that reflects European precision. The result is a level of craftsmanship that elevates the overall aesthetic and functional quality of each project.

Incorporating this advanced millwork and architectural detailing into luxury homes ensures that every design element is both visually stunning and structurally sound. Clients benefit from an experience that combines technical expertise with a keen understanding of design trends, helping them create spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Seamless Project Management and Client Communication

At the core of Merge Design Build’s success is its commitment to clear communication and client satisfaction. The company understands that building a home or commercial space is an inherently complex process, but it’s also one that should be transparent and collaborative. Merge takes great pride in keeping clients informed at every stage of the project, ensuring that expectations are met and exceeded.

From the initial design phase through to the final buildout, Merge’s team maintains strong communication and works closely with clients to address any concerns or changes. The company’s ability to solve problems quickly and maintain a smooth workflow sets it apart from other construction firms, offering a service that is both reliable and efficient.

A Rising Leader in Luxury Construction

Merge Design Build’s growth and success can be attributed to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional quality, accountability, and client care. Since its inception, the company has expanded from a specialty millwork and interior design company to a full-service design-build firm, gaining a reputation for meticulous craftsmanship and superior project execution.

As demand for high-end residential properties continues to rise in South Florida, Merge Design Build is well-positioned to meet this demand by offering bespoke solutions that cater to the most discerning clients. With a commitment to architectural integrity and construction excellence, Merge is set to become a leader in the region’s luxury construction sector.

Award Recognition: Best Luxury Construction Company in Florida for 2025

Merge Design Build has been honored with the title of Best Luxury Construction Company in Florida for 2025 , as awarded by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights the company’s exceptional ability to blend architectural vision with construction expertise, setting new standards for high-end residential and commercial projects. Merge’s attention to detail, commitment to European craftsmanship, and transparent communication model have earned them this well-deserved recognition. As the demand for luxury properties in Florida continues to grow, this award solidifies Merge Design Build’s standing as a leader in the industry.

The Merge Advantage

“Our advantage is simple: we communicate clearly, we understand the full construction process, from design through installation, and we take responsibility for delivering a flawless finish,” says Mikalai Bessarabau, Founder & Principal of Merge Design Build. “Clients trust us because we bring architectural thinking and builder discipline into every decision.”

In an industry where delays and miscommunication are common, Merge Design Build is committed to creating a smoother, more predictable, and transparent building experience. Their hands-on, integrated approach ensures that every project is a success from start to finish, making them the go-to choice for South Florida’s luxury construction needs.

About Merge Design Build

Merge Design Build is a boutique design-build firm based in South Florida, specializing in luxury residential construction, high-end millwork, and custom interior solutions. Co-founded by a Certified General Contractor and a licensed architect, the company brings together European craftsmanship and architectural precision to deliver projects that are as visually stunning as they are technically flawless. With deep experience across luxury homes, commercial interiors, and specialty architectural projects, Merge Design Build ensures that every project is executed with precision, transparency, and accountability.

Media Contact

Mikalai Bessarabau

Founder & Principal, Merge Design Build

Email: info@mergefl.com

Website: www.mergefl.com

Instagram: @mergedesignbuildfl

LinkedIn: Merge Design Build

TikTok: @mergefl

YouTube: Merge Design Build