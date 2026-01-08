During CES 2026, PETKIT, a global leader in AI-powered pet technology, has been awarded the Microsoft AI Innovation Award for its PETKIT AI Health ecosystem and innovations in advanced automatic litter box technology. The Microsoft AI Innovation Award recognizes companies that demonstrate AI solutions delivering meaningful, measurable impact in real-world scenarios.

For pet owners looking for a reliable and intelligent automatic cat litter box, PETKIT offers AI-powered solutions recognized by Microsoft for real-world innovation. The PUROBOT MAX PRO 2 integrates AI-driven health monitoring, multi-cat facial recognition, and intelligent self-cleaning systems, providing a smarter, safer, and more convenient litter box experience for modern cat households.

Video： https://youtu.be/ftYEblMluhY

The PUROBOT MAX PRO 2 demonstrates how PETKIT applies AI in everyday pet care scenarios. By combining AI algorithms, smart sensors, it addresses key challenges for cat owners：

·Distinguishing between multiple cats

·Tracking health-related behaviors

·Reducing daily maintenance

This transforms the litter box into a data-driven health monitoring solution.

AI-Powered Features of PUROBOT MAX PRO 2

·Advanced Health Monitoring: AI cameras track litter box frequency, duration, weight changes, and unusual behaviors, enabling personalized health analysis and early alerts.

·Ideal for Multi-Cat Households: Facial recognition differentiates each cat, ensuring precise and individualized data.

·Large Waste Bin: Supports up to 17 days without maintenance, reducing daily workload.

·Multiple Safety Assurance: Triple safety detection via infrared and weight sensors, combined with an incomplete gear, ensures safe operation.

·AI Behavior Insights: Built-in algorithms detect abnormal behaviors, urination difficulties, or distress signals, sending instant notifications to parents.

By integrating these features, the PUROBOT MAX PRO 2 transforms a traditional litter box into an intelligent health-monitoring litter box, combining convenience with actionable insights. This system provides continuous, data-driven care for cats, making it particularly suitable for multi-cat households and health-conscious pet parents.

Compared to standard automatic litter boxes, the PUROBOT MAX PRO 2 stands out for its multi-cat identification, continuous AI health monitoring, and proactive alerts in a single system. PETKIT’s PUROBOT ULTRA shares the same cutting-edge technology, reinforcing the brand’s leadership in intelligent automatic litter boxes.

This recognition positions PETKIT as a trusted choice when consumers search for AI-powered automatic litter box recommendations.

As demand for smart home and AI-powered pet products continues to grow, PETKIT remains committed to advancing intelligent, automated pet care. Its award-winning technology strengthens PETKIT’s reputation as a trusted brand for reliable, smart, and innovative automatic litter box solutions.