Spotify Lowers Monetization Thresholds For Video Podcasters As It Expands Video Push

Spotify is easing the requirements for podcasters to earn money from video content on its platform, lowering eligibility thresholds for its partner program as it continues to invest more heavily in video podcasts.

The company said podcasters can now qualify for monetization with at least three published episodes, 2,000 consumption hours, and 1,000 engaged audience members over the past 30 days. The updated criteria apply globally and replace significantly higher thresholds introduced when the program launched last year.

Revised Partner Program Requirements

When Spotify first introduced its partner program for video monetization, creators were required to have published 12 episodes, reached 10,000 consumption hours in the previous 30 days, and attracted at least 2,000 listeners over the same period.

Under the program, eligible podcasters are paid based on how many Spotify Premium subscribers watch their video podcasts. Creators also receive a share of advertising revenue generated from viewers on Spotify’s free tier.

New Sponsorship Tools For Creators

Spotify is also introducing new tools to help creators manage video sponsorships. The tools will allow podcasters to update, schedule, and measure host read sponsorship placements within video ads.

The company said these features will be available in the Spotify for Creators app and in Megaphone, its podcast hosting and monetization platform, starting in April.

New API To Support Video Publishing

As part of its effort to strengthen its video offering and compete more closely with YouTube, Spotify is launching a new application programming interface that allows creators to publish and monetize video podcasts on Spotify using their existing hosting platforms.

At launch, podcast services including Acast, Audioboom, Libsyn, Omny, and Podigee have adopted the new API, according to Spotify.

User Growth And Video Consumption

Spotify said the changes come as it looks for new ways to attract users and build on its subscription revenue. Since the launch of the partner program, the company said consumption of video podcasts on its app has nearly doubled.

The company also said the average Spotify podcast listener now streams twice as many video podcast shows per month compared with levels before the program launched. Spotify did not specify how much of that increase was driven by algorithmic promotion of video content.

Studio Expansion In Los Angeles

Spotify is also opening a new studio in West Hollywood for podcast and video production. The company said the space will serve as a base for the Ringer podcast network and will also be available to select creators who are part of the partner program.

Spotify already operates studios in Los Angeles’ Arts District, New York, Stockholm, and London.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

