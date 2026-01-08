ClickAway Managed IT Support Launches a Complimentary IT Health Check For Bay Area Businesses

Bay Area small and medium-sized businesses can now access a Complimentary IT Health Check from ClickAway Managed IT Support, aimed at helping organisations identify hidden risks, outdated systems and potential points of failure before they disrupt operations.

The assessment, delivered as an On-Site Discovery or Network Evaluation, offers an in-depth review of infrastructure, security posture and workflow performance.

The initiative responds to the costs associated with break-fix IT practices, which leave issues unattended until they escalate into urgent problems. Many businesses face unexpected emergency callout fees, lost productivity and prolonged downtime because unresolved glitches or vulnerabilities go unnoticed. ClickAway’s evaluation helps businesses understand how proactive IT support can reduce these risks and improve long-term continuity.

The ClickAway team conducts the assessment in person, ensuring a clear view of each organisation’s environment and operational demands. With five Bay Area locations in Santa Cruz, Campbell, Los Altos, Almaden in San Jose and Sunnyvale, the company provides rapid, face-to-face assistance that remote-only providers cannot match. The review also offers businesses the opportunity to speak with independent managed IT experts about future-proofing, security improvements and strategic upgrades.

“Many businesses only discover the true cost of downtime when an unmanaged issue becomes a critical failure,” said Thomas Sutherland, CEO of ClickAway. “A reactive break-fix model may seem convenient, but it exposes organisations to unnecessary risk. Our complimentary evaluation helps SMBs identify where vulnerabilities exist and shows how proactive IT management can provide stability, predictability and better financial outcomes.”

ClickAway’s customer-focused approach has shaped its services for more than 22 years, with the company emphasising long-term partnerships and tailored advice. Its local presence gives the team firsthand insight into the challenges faced by Silicon Valley and Monterey Bay businesses, allowing recommendations to be aligned with each organisation’s sector, scale and growth plans.

The complimentary evaluation is available to all businesses across the region, offering a clear starting point for those looking to modernise their systems, strengthen cybersecurity and prevent operational disruption.

